Owners of Mumbai’s eateries, pubs react to being open late on New Year’s Eve

As we prepare to bring in the new year, parties, food and good company is at the top of our mind. After the last two year lockdown, the food and service industry is looking forward to ending this year and bringing in the new one with a bang. Keeping this in mind, the Mumbai Government has issued a notice allowing wine shops to be open till 1 am and permit rooms such as hotels, bars, and eateries to keep their businesses open till 5.00 am on December 31 on account of New Year’s Eve. These places were also allowed to stay open till late on December 24 and 25 as well.

Mumbaikars and restaurants owners are happy to be open till 5am on NYE (Shutterstock)

Ecstatic over this decision, Ishaan Bahl, owner, 145 says, “Bars staying open late is a fantastic feeling for all restaurant owners in Mumbai after the struggles and challenges we have faced repeatedly over the last two years. Having official permissions allows us to provide a great experience for our customers on the most exciting night of the year. We fully intend to capitalise on it and ensure that our customers have the best possible experience.”

Each of the one8 Commune outlets in different states will follow the guidelines as stated by the respective state government, for example, Mumbai and Pune outlet will be open till 5am however the outlets in Delhi will only remain open till 1am. Ankit Tayal, Owner, says, “New Year’s Eve and New Year’s are two days where we see people throughout the day. Every individual and their group have their own preferences of time to celebrate on these days. We are expecting to see good business and busy days.”

Calling it a “very positive step from the authorities”, AD Singh, Founder & MD, Olive Group of Restaurants says, “New Year’s Eve is one days of the year that all of us look forward to especially as people want to stay out late and celebrate with their loved ones.”

Acknowledging the past two years which was a huge setback for the hospitality industry, Ranjit Bindra, Founder - CEO, Bastian Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.says, “The 5am timing is a blessing by the government. We could not offer much or what we would have liked to due to the deadlines in place. But this year, we are going to be operational for our regular dinner, post which we will throw an after party.”

With NYE, entertainment and music is at the fore. 145 will have their in house talents and resident djs set the vibe with music while patrons can indulge in an array of drinks and a special food menu.

Talking about the entertainment that they will be providing, Karan Nohria, Founder, Silly says, “We have arranged for 2 artistes to perform on NYE - A DJ and an handpan artist, which we are sure will enhance the customer experience.”

“For this new year eve, The Finch has arranged for immersive experience,” says Sandeep Katiyar, Director-CEO, The Finch. Musician Anirudh Deshmukh will bring the best of Bollywood magic on stage with a live performance. That will be followed by DJ Adam who is sure to make our patrons grove with his Beats.

Another thing that restaurants are keeping in mind is safety of the people who are out for a good time. Bahl adds, “As a restobar, we frequently have a high volume of customers, and we always try not to overflow the place for safety purposes, as well as keeping in mind that an overpacked place can be very uncomfortable for many of our customers.”

Silly adds, “Knowing the fact that we are a restrobar, we don’t over populate that space, so patrons can enjoy themselves and don’t have to celebrate their New Years cramped up.”

People Speak:

Pooja Ahuja Nagpal, entrepreneur

While we will be heading out to a restarunt to bring in the new year we have no plans on staying out late, till 5am. Out party should be done by 1:30 to 2am. I would like to begin the new year fresh and not hung over.

Khushi Daga, publicist

My group of friends and I plan on visiting a bar that is situated at Juhu beach and we plan on bringing in the new year there. we will be taking advantage of the extended time and staying out to celebrate as long as possible.