Pre-Columbian artifacts auctioned in Brazil recovered by police
Brazil's federal police seized three pre-Columbian archaeological pieces on Friday that had been auctioned at a Rio de Janeiro art galley, they said, adding they plan to return them to Ecuador and Colombia.
The ceramic pieces, believed to have been looted from archaeological sites or museum collections in those countries, were sold last year and were recovered after an investigation into the buyers and sellers, a police statement said.
Preliminary identification of the pieces as Pre-Columbian was done by Brazil's historic and artistic heritage institute IPHAN, although how they arrived in Brazil is still unknown.
Two of the pieces are from the Jama Coaque culture that flourished for about 2,000 years until the Spanish conquest in what is today the coastal province of Manabí in northeastern Ecuador, a statement from the Ecuadorean embassy said.
The Jama Coaque culture was known for its elaborate ceramic figurines and vessels depicting human beings and animals.
The international trade in looted archaeological pieces is vast and growing, according to experts.
Global enforcement has stepped up, too, partly in response to the industrial-scale looting of sites in Iraq after the fall of fall of Saddam Hussein's government in 2003.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pre-Columbian artifacts auctioned in Brazil recovered by police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Radio Day: Odisha artist recreates 1980s stereo with matchsticks
- Saswat Ranjan Sahoo, a famous artist from Odisha, celebrated World Radio Day by recreating a stereo system using 3,130 matchsticks. It took him four days to build it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Faiz’s timeless poetry to get a tribute on his birth anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Time to keep watch: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pillow talk with the experts: How to best rest your head
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How trains have kept movies on track: The Way We Were by Poonam Saxena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a different key: Meet the Boston Typewriter Orchestra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First India Toy Fair to be held virtually from February 27 to March 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marking a 100 years since Duke of Connaught laid Parliament House foundation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maachis: Still lit, after all these years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hercule Poirot: Sleuth of the century
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala's museum movement to focus on revolutionary concepts to attract people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns author with 'Mapping Love'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England soccer players pressure Instagram for better handling of racist abuse
- Instagram offers to listen to ongoing concerns regarding racist abuse, will disable accounts after the global footballers' union, FIFPRO, said there has been a failure to address racism in a 'strong and unequivocal manner' by it and Twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Music, marching, movie: Young Black artist is pushes for justice in America
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox