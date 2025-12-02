Price drop on Nilkamal Mattresses: Latex, Orthopaedic, Memory foam and other variants on sale!

Shopping for a comfortable mattress just got exciting with Nilkamal’s latest price drop. From memory foam to latex and orthopaedic variants, there’s something for every kind of sleeper. Selected picks are now available at discounts up to 60%, making premium comfort more affordable than ever. A range of Nilkamal mattresses with memory foam, latex, and orthopaedic options with exciting discounts for shoppers.(canva.com)

You can grab a queen-size mattress starting at ₹6000, turning a restful night into a realistic treat for your budget. Nilkamal mattresses have long been known for quality and durability, and this sale brings their variety within reach. Whether you are upgrading your bedroom or buying your first mattress, the combination of comfort, support, and discount makes it the perfect time to invest.

8 Nilkamal mattresses with irresistible price drops!

The Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress offers two comfort sides in one design: super soft foam for cosy nights and firm foam for proper spinal support. Its three-layer construction, including superior HD foam and breathable knitted fabric, ensures pressure relief and comfort while allowing airflow to keep you cool. Lightweight and easy to handle, this medium-firm mattress maintains its shape over time, making restful sleep both accessible and durable.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its comfort, support, and durability. Many report quick sleep onset and waking without neck or back pain.

Specifications Size: Double Thickness: 5 Inches Top Style: Tight Top Cover Material: Polyester Blend Warranty: 10 Years

Experience undisturbed sleep with the Nilkamal Sleep Plus Memory Foam 6 Inch Queen Mattress. It's advanced memory foam contours to your body, offering orthopaedic support and relieving pressure points. The firm construction promotes spinal alignment while the breathable knitted cover keeps you cool throughout the night. Reversible design ensures versatile comfort, and lightweight packaging makes delivery simple. Ideal for back support and long-lasting performance, this mattress balances stability and cosy relaxation effortlessly.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise its back support, perfect firmness, and improved sleep quality. Many find it comfortable with no partner disturbance.

Specifications Size: Queen Thickness: 6 Inches Top Style: Tight Top Cover Material: Polyester Warranty: 10 Years

Sleep cool and supported on the Nilkamal Sleep ECOAIR 6 Inch King Mattress. Crafted from 100% natural latex, it offers a medium-firm feel that promotes spinal alignment and pressure relief. The plush Tencel cover is soft and breathable, while pinhole technology enhances airflow to prevent heat buildup. With supportive HD foam and a removable, washable cover, this mattress combines durability, comfort, and easy maintenance for restful nights and long-lasting performance.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the cooling effect, comfort, and medium-firm support. Many praise its quality and improved sleep experience overall.





Specifications Warranty: 10 Years Top Style: Tight Top Thickness: 6 Inches Size: King Cover Material: Tencel

The Nilkamal Lightweight Foldable Medium Foam Mattress Travelite is designed for easy portability without compromising comfort. Its 1-inch medium foam provides supportive sleep for guests, travel, or yoga sessions. Foldable and rollable, it fits effortlessly into bags and cupboards, while the soft cotton cover enhances breathability. Ideal for single-person use, this mattress balances convenience, comfort, and durability, making it a versatile companion for home, travel, or fitness routines.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its portability, comfort, and foldable design. Many find it perfect for guests or travel with easy handling.





Specifications Size: Full Thickness: 1 Inch Top Style: Tight Top Cover Material: Cotton

Rest easy on the Nilkamal Comfa 4 Inch Medium Firm Foam Mattress. Its blend of foam and EPE offers balanced support and comfort for a restful night. The 4-inch thickness and medium-firm feel provide gentle pressure relief while maintaining spinal alignment. Wrapped in soft Polymesh, the mattress enhances breathability and comfort. Lightweight and practical, it is ideal for everyday use, offering a simple yet supportive sleeping surface that adapts to your needs.

Specifications Size: Queen Thickness: 4 Inches Top Style: Tight Top Cover Material: Polyester

The Nilkamal Firm King Size Bonnell Spring Mattress blends classic innerspring support with foam construction for a firm and plush sleep surface. Its 8-inch thickness and Euro Top design provide sturdy support, ideal for spinal alignment and pressure relief. Wrapped in a soft knitted cover, the mattress balances comfort and durability. Delivered pre-assembled, it offers hassle-free setup and long-lasting performance, making it a reliable choice for restful nights in a king-size bed.

Specifications Size: King Thickness: 8 Inches Top Style: Euro Top Fill Material: Spring Warranty: 5 Years

Sleep tailored to your body with the Nilkamal SLEEP Nirvana TriZone Bounce Foam Mattress. Its three-zone design offers targeted support for side, back, and stomach sleepers, while zero motion transfer ensures uninterrupted rest. Plush foam adapts to your body’s contours, evenly distributing weight and relieving pressure points. Breathable construction keeps the surface cool, and durable foam maintains shape over time, making this single mattress a smart choice for comfort and long-lasting performance.

Specifications Size: Single Thickness: 8 Inches Top Style: Tight Top Cover Material: Polyester

The Nilkamal Easy Dual Double Spring Mattress offers firm support with its Bonnell spring construction, perfect for a stable and restful sleep. Its 4-inch thickness provides balanced comfort for daily use, while the tight top vinyl cover adds durability and easy maintenance. Pre-assembled for convenience, this double mattress combines classic spring support with practical design, making it ideal for those seeking a straightforward, long-lasting sleeping surface in a vibrant maroon finish.

Specifications Size: Double Thickness: 4 Inches Top Style: Tight Top Fill Material: Innerspring Warranty: 2 Years

Price drop on Nilkamal Mattress: FAQs Which kinds of Nilkamal mattress variants are part of the sale? The sale covers different types — memory foam mattress, latex mattress, orthopaedic mattress, spring mattresses and foam mattresses from the Nilkamal range.

How big are the discounts, and what is the lowest price point? Some models are discounted up to 60%. On selected picks, you may find queen‑size or double mattresses starting around ₹6000.

Does the discount affect mattress quality or warranty? The sale is on pricing only. The mattresses retain their original construction, materials and warranty terms offered at full price.

Should I double-check mattress size, type or comfort before buying a discounted Nilkamal mattress? Yes. Look at mattress size (single, double, queen, king), firmness (soft, medium, firm), mattress type (memory foam, latex, spring) and your bed base — these influence comfort and support more than just price.

