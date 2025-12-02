Price drop on Nilkamal Mattresses: Latex, Orthopaedic, Memory foam and other variants on sale!
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 04:07 pm IST
Nilkamal mattresses are now on sale with discounts up to 60%. Find memory foam, latex, and orthopaedic options starting at ₹6000 for a queen-size.
Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Reversible Design | Soft & Firm Sides | Superior HD Foam | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | Double Size (75 x 48 x 5)
|
₹6,379
|
|
|
Nilkamal Sleep Plus Memory Foam 6 Inch Queen Size Mattress | Reversible Design | Orthopedic Support | Soft Cover | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | 10 Years Warranty, (78 x 60 x 6)
|
₹9,990
|
|
|
Nilkamal Sleep ECOAIR 100% Natural Latex 6 Inch King Size Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Orthopedic Support | Soft Cover |Supportive HD Foam | Cool Tencel Fabric | King Bed Mattress (78 x 72 x 6)
|
₹16,798
|
|
|
Nilkamal Lightweight Foldable Medium Foam Mattress | Travel Mattress (Travelite), 1 Inch
|
₹1,549
|
|
|
Nilkamal Comfa 4 Inch Medium Firm Foam Mattress
|
₹5,310
|
|
|
Nilkamal Firm King Size Bonnell Spring Mattress 78x72x6 Inch
|
₹26,029
|
|
|
Nilkamal SLEEP Nirvana TriZone Bounce Foam Mattress(Single, 75x36x8)
|
|
|
|
Nilkamal Easy Dual Double Spring Mattress 75x72x4 Bonnell Spring
|
₹13,499
|
|
