Pride Month: Manish Poonam shares his journey, says ‘humans are not meant to be labelled, labels belong to products’

From beginning his career as a dancer to becoming a familiar face on Campus Beats Season 4, Manish Poonam has transformed years of hard work, talent and determination into a thriving career in entertainment. As Pride Month 2026 is celebrated worldwide, Manish Poonam spoke exclusively to HT Lifestyle about his inspiring journey, the challenges he overcame and how he turned his passion into a thriving career.

Manish Poonam shares his inspiring journey and challenges.(manish_poonam_/Instagram)

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​Also read | Pride Month special| Going ahead or heading back? The conundrum of queer representation in Bollywood

Manish Poonam’s journey and career transition

Manish started his journey as a dancer and then slowly transitioned into modelling and acting. However, the journey wasn’t that simple as it looks. On being asked about the most defining chapters of his career, he said, “It was very difficult for me to make the decision to shift from dancing to acting, content creation and storytelling because I never really saw myself like that. When I came to Bombay, acting was never my thing. But later, I realised that stepping into that uncomfortable zone challenged me and helped me explore a new part of myself.”

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{{^usCountry}} He highlighted that it was never easy for him to shift careers. “There is a big ego clash because when you're already good at something, and then shift to something you have no experience in. I remember getting really bad treatment during auditions and feeling like I didn't want to do this anymore. But when I got a role in Campus Beats, I realised that I could do this too. The validation I received from the right people, especially my director, gave me confidence,” Manish told HT Lifestyle. For him, the most defining thing in his journey was stepping into something he had never done before and still choosing it, even when he felt he might fail. How did dance shape his identity and career? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He highlighted that it was never easy for him to shift careers. “There is a big ego clash because when you're already good at something, and then shift to something you have no experience in. I remember getting really bad treatment during auditions and feeling like I didn't want to do this anymore. But when I got a role in Campus Beats, I realised that I could do this too. The validation I received from the right people, especially my director, gave me confidence,” Manish told HT Lifestyle. For him, the most defining thing in his journey was stepping into something he had never done before and still choosing it, even when he felt he might fail. How did dance shape his identity and career? {{/usCountry}}

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Manish started dancing in his childhood, unaware that this would become his entire life and would transition into his career. On talking about his dancing, Manish said, “Dance has given me freedom. We live in a world where people constantly label others and put them into boxes.

Dance taught me not to put a label on myself. It gave me the space to explore, navigate life, earn a living, move to Bombay and even shift careers.” “If dance were not there, I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing today. It gave me an artistic lens through which I see the world, and that lens has shaped everything else in my life,” added Manish.

What does pride mean today?

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We are in 2026, and still, the concept of ‘Pride’ and the LGBTQ+ community is unknown to people. While pride holds a different meaning to everyone, Manish defines it as freedom. Manish said, “Pride means freedom. It exists because of the people who fought, protested and sacrificed so much before us. We celebrate Pride because of their struggles.”

However, he also highlighted that ‘pride’ should not be limited to one month. “We exist every day of the year. We are all humans. We love, we feel, we live. We just have different preferences. Pride, for me, is about remembering those who fought for our freedom while continuing to create a world where everyone can simply live as themselves,” quoted Manish.

On labels, identity and acceptance

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Manish’s life was not easy, but something that kept him going was the unwavering support from his mother. While everyone, including his father, was against his dancing career, his mother chose to support him, and that’s why he adopted his mother’s name as his professional surname in tribute to her resilience, sacrifices, and unwavering support throughout his journey.

Having experienced firsthand what it feels like to be judged, misunderstood and boxed into societal expectations, Manish believes one of the biggest problems people face today is the tendency to label others.

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Manish said, “Humans are very eager to put labels on everyone. We want a label for every artist, every person, every human being. Labels create awareness, but they can also create distinction, discrimination and categories. At least let's not label humans. Labels are for products. Labels are for things. Humans can simply be humans. I think that would be a much better space to live in.”

Happiness and success

For someone constantly juggling multiple creative pursuits, happiness isn't defined by achievements or public recognition. Instead, Manish finds fulfilment in slowing down and cherishing the people closest to him. He said, “Happiness is the time I get for myself and the time I spend with my close ones. My love language is giving my time and presence, and when I receive that back, I feel the happiest. I enjoy travelling, spending time with family and friends, and finding moments where I'm not thinking about work. For an artist, that's difficult because your mind is always working. So happiness is being fully present in the moment and finding peace in that.”

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Manish’s perspective on success is deeply rooted in self-awareness and gratitude. “Success is making peace with what you have and being genuinely grateful for it. As human beings, we're always chasing the next thing. Even when we achieve our dreams, we start dreaming of something bigger. For me, success is not about material achievements. It's an inner feeling. It's about living without guilt or regret, being present, appreciating what you have and finding contentment in the moment,” Manish told HT Lifestyle.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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