Priyanka Chopra's NY resto Sona adds rainbow coloured dishes for Pride Month

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's New York restaurant Sona may have only started earlier this year but the Quantico star's culinary venture seems to have made quite a mark in the Big Apple. And like all things Priyanka, the restaurant too is the epitome of glamour, ambition and cultural amalgamation. In fact, the highly reviewed restaurant even has several offerings on their menu to celebrate Pride Month. Priyanka, who only recently visited and enjoyed the delicacies at Sona, took to her own social media feed to share her experience going there for the first time earlier this week.

Priyanka shared images from her outing expressing how she couldn't believe that she was finally getting to experience the labour of love that took over three years of planning. She added, "My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes Sona New York such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City. (sic)"









While the Pride Cocktail, a limited edition drink on the menu, was a plain white coloured drink with rainbow coloured gummies adorning it. The restaurant explained, "Let’s toast being PROUD. Starting tonight you can order our limited edition SONA #PRIDE cocktail - a frozen and flamboyant mix of silver tequila, lime juice, coconut and muddled cardamom, garnished with rainbow gummy bears. Cheers to PRIDE month and celebrating all of the expression, fabulousness and sweet gummy bears that go with it! (sic)"





For Pride Month, Sona introduced a Cassata Rainbow Cake and a Rainbow Cocktail to celebrate food, life and acceptance. Sharing the image of the Indian ice-cream cake style dessert, the restaurant's Instagram handle shared, "SONA is a place where all people come together around a table to enjoy exquisite food and celebrate life and acceptance. We are proud to fully support the LQBTQ+ community during PRIDE Month and all year long. In celebration of PRIDE, we created a SONA-original Indian Cassata rainbow cake. While Cassata is a traditional sweet from Italy, it is wildly popular in India, where it essentially takes the form of a layered ice cream cake. Live boldly and explore (and taste) every color of the rainbow."

The restaurant is named Sona which means gold in Hindi and to justify this, the restaurant has gold accents peppered throughout. The restaurant is named so as the name reveals their "passion to display Indian glamour in all its glory and recall a time when dining was the destination".



