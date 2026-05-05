Quote of the day by Adele: 'You can't have your relationships if you don't have a good one with yourself'

A 16-time Grammy Award winner and an Academy Award recipient, the vocal powerhouse of the music industry, Adele, turns 38 on May 5 this year. Her songs have consistently dominated the charts, breaking records with each release. From the early 2010s hits like Rolling in the Deep and Set Fire to the Rain to mid 2010s blockblusters Hello, When We Were Young, and the Bond theme Skyfall, her music has truly defined an era. In the 2020s, she embraced a more emotionally layered sound, in her post-divorce phase, with hits like Easy on Me.

Adele's birthday is on May 5.

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In her personal life, Adele navigated a difficult divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a son. She has been open about this journey and often is very vocal about the lessons she learned from this phase of life. Her deep introspection also gives her latest songs a more emotional touch.

On this occasion of her birthday, let's revisit the singer's reminder of a hard-hitting truth about relationships.

What did Adele say?

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{{^usCountry}} Adele appeared on Q with Tom Power on November 20, 2021, where she talked about various aspects of her life, from her struggle with divorce to how she handles fame. In this interview, she shared an eye-opening insight into what it truly takes to make relationships work, drawing from her own life learnings and understanding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adele appeared on Q with Tom Power on November 20, 2021, where she talked about various aspects of her life, from her struggle with divorce to how she handles fame. In this interview, she shared an eye-opening insight into what it truly takes to make relationships work, drawing from her own life learnings and understanding. {{/usCountry}}

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“I have to have a great relationship with myself to have good relationships with other people. My friends, romantic partners, my child, my colleagues, like whatever it is like, you can't have your relationships if you don't have a good one with yourself.”

The host then asked whether one can fix their relationship with themselves by being in a relationship with someone else, to which Adele firmly replied, "No. All you do is bleed into other people, which makes someone else's life a bloody nightmare for the hurt you have experienced before from someone else- wasn't this poor bloody soul's fault either."

Why is Adele's advice important?

‘Love cannot fix you, only you can fix yourself' - the crux of her advice.

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Adele is telling us that the quality of your relationship with others stems from a place of self-acceptance. When you are in a healthy intrapersonal relationship with yourself, you will be able to navigate interpersonal relationships better. This applies to all kinds: platonic, romantic and professional.

People mistakenly believe that they will heal if they make more friends or get into a relationship. In reality, these choices are detrimental and end up burdening the other person as you project your own unresolved baggage onto them.

It is almost like getting into a relationship because you are lonely, in which case, you may begin to seek constant validation and disregard boundaries just to feel secure. In the long run, this is neither healthy nor sustainable.

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So it is a firm misconception to believe that past trauma, hurt, or insecurities simply disappear in a relationship because of the comfort of companionship. The quality and stability of all the interpersonal bonds begin with the intrapersonal bond first.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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