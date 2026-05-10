Quote of the day by Dwayne Johnson: ‘I found that with depression, one of the most important things you could realise…’
Dwayne Johnson's message emphasises the importance of mental health awareness, encouraging compassion and open conversations.
Today’s quote of the day comes from Dwayne Johnson, the American actor, producer, and former professional wrestler, widely known for his resilience, discipline, and inspiring journey from sports entertainment to Hollywood superstardom.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the global star shared, “I found that with depression, one of the most important things you could realise is that you’re not alone.” His statement reflects a deeply personal understanding of mental health struggles and emphasises the importance of speaking openly about emotional well-being. (Also read: Quote of the day by Rihanna: ‘I always believed that when you follow your heart or your gut…' )
What Dwayne Johnson’s quote means
At its core, this quote is a reminder that mental health challenges are deeply human and far more common than people often acknowledge. Feelings of depression can create a sense of isolation, but Johnson’s words reassure that many others walk similar paths. Recognising this shared experience can reduce stigma and encourage people to seek help without shame.
It also underlines the importance of connection, whether through friends, family, or professional support systems. Opening up about what we feel can often be the first step toward recovery, healing, and emotional strength.{{/usCountry}}
It also underlines the importance of connection, whether through friends, family, or professional support systems. Opening up about what we feel can often be the first step toward recovery, healing, and emotional strength.{{/usCountry}}
Why Dwayne Johnson’s quote resonates today{{/usCountry}}
Why Dwayne Johnson’s quote resonates today{{/usCountry}}
In today’s world, where stress, comparison, and fast-paced lifestyles often take a toll on mental well-being, this message feels especially powerful. Many people silently struggle while appearing fine on the outside, and Johnson’s words act as a reminder that no one is truly alone in their battles.{{/usCountry}}
In today’s world, where stress, comparison, and fast-paced lifestyles often take a toll on mental well-being, this message feels especially powerful. Many people silently struggle while appearing fine on the outside, and Johnson’s words act as a reminder that no one is truly alone in their battles.{{/usCountry}}
His message encourages a more compassionate society, one where conversations around mental health are normalised, and where seeking help is seen as courage rather than weakness. It also inspires individuals to check in on others and create safe spaces for honest conversations.
More about Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Douglas Johnson, popularly known as “The Rock,” is an American actor and former professional wrestler. He is associated with WWE, where he makes occasional part-time appearances. Widely considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers in history, Johnson played a key role in the growth and popularity of the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) during the Attitude Era. He competed as a full-time wrestler for eight years before transitioning into acting.
His films have earned more than $11.4 billion globally, placing him among the highest-grossing actors in the world. Beyond entertainment, he is a co-owner of the United Football League, serves on the board of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC and WWE, and is also the co-founder of Seven Bucks Productions.