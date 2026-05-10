Quote of the day by Dwayne Johnson: ‘I found that with depression, one of the most important things you could realise…’

Today’s quote of the day comes from Dwayne Johnson, the American actor, producer, and former professional wrestler, widely known for his resilience, discipline, and inspiring journey from sports entertainment to Hollywood superstardom.

Dwayne Johnson advocates for open conversations on mental health and support. (REUTERS)

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In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the global star shared, “I found that with depression, one of the most important things you could realise is that you’re not alone.” His statement reflects a deeply personal understanding of mental health struggles and emphasises the importance of speaking openly about emotional well-being. (Also read: Quote of the day by Rihanna: ‘I always believed that when you follow your heart or your gut…' )

What Dwayne Johnson’s quote means

At its core, this quote is a reminder that mental health challenges are deeply human and far more common than people often acknowledge. Feelings of depression can create a sense of isolation, but Johnson’s words reassure that many others walk similar paths. Recognising this shared experience can reduce stigma and encourage people to seek help without shame.

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{{^usCountry}} It also underlines the importance of connection, whether through friends, family, or professional support systems. Opening up about what we feel can often be the first step toward recovery, healing, and emotional strength. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also underlines the importance of connection, whether through friends, family, or professional support systems. Opening up about what we feel can often be the first step toward recovery, healing, and emotional strength. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Why Dwayne Johnson’s quote resonates today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why Dwayne Johnson’s quote resonates today {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In today’s world, where stress, comparison, and fast-paced lifestyles often take a toll on mental well-being, this message feels especially powerful. Many people silently struggle while appearing fine on the outside, and Johnson’s words act as a reminder that no one is truly alone in their battles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In today’s world, where stress, comparison, and fast-paced lifestyles often take a toll on mental well-being, this message feels especially powerful. Many people silently struggle while appearing fine on the outside, and Johnson’s words act as a reminder that no one is truly alone in their battles. {{/usCountry}}

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His message encourages a more compassionate society, one where conversations around mental health are normalised, and where seeking help is seen as courage rather than weakness. It also inspires individuals to check in on others and create safe spaces for honest conversations.

More about Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, popularly known as “The Rock,” is an American actor and former professional wrestler. He is associated with WWE, where he makes occasional part-time appearances. Widely considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers in history, Johnson played a key role in the growth and popularity of the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) during the Attitude Era. He competed as a full-time wrestler for eight years before transitioning into acting.

His films have earned more than $11.4 billion globally, placing him among the highest-grossing actors in the world. Beyond entertainment, he is a co-owner of the United Football League, serves on the board of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC and WWE, and is also the co-founder of Seven Bucks Productions.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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