Quote of the day by Emma Watson: ‘Don’t let anyone tell you what you can and can’t do or achieve. Do what you want to…'

Emma Watson is among the world’s highest-paid actresses and an influential person. She rose to stardom after a role in the Harry Potter film series, as Hermione Granger, as a child actor. While her work made her a superstar, she ensured to remain humble and grounded. Her words, ‘Don’t let anyone tell you what you can and can’t do or achieve. Do what you want to do and be who you want to be,’ serves as a reminder that we should not let anyone else decide our worth.

British actress Emma Watson is known for her role in Harry Potter.(ap)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Quote of the day by Anushka Sharma: 'I don't want people to think that there is a right way of being this perfect…'

Who is Emma Watson?

Emma Watson is a British actress, activist, and model best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone film series, based on the books by JK Rowling. She became an international star as the franchise grew through eight films released between 2001 and 2011.

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter. (Harry Potter)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Apart from acting, Watson is also known for her work in gender equality and education advocacy. She also served as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. Some of her notable films outside the Harry Potter series include Beauty and the Beast, Little Women, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and The Bling Ring. What does Emma Watson’s quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from acting, Watson is also known for her work in gender equality and education advocacy. She also served as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. Some of her notable films outside the Harry Potter series include Beauty and the Beast, Little Women, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and The Bling Ring. What does Emma Watson’s quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Emma’s words highlight that we should not let anyone decide our worth, values, and abilities. We are the ones who should take charge of our lives and thoughts. She reminds us that we should do whatever we want to do in our lives, irrespective of what people think about us and our abilities. We should be the ones who decide what all we can achieve in our lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emma’s words highlight that we should not let anyone decide our worth, values, and abilities. We are the ones who should take charge of our lives and thoughts. She reminds us that we should do whatever we want to do in our lives, irrespective of what people think about us and our abilities. We should be the ones who decide what all we can achieve in our lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

We should do whatever we want to do in our lives, irrespective of what people think about us and our abilities. (Unsplash)

Why is Emma Watson’s quote relevant today?

In today’s world of social media, opinions come to us like freebies, no matter what we do in our lives. People keep on commenting like it’s their right, but it depends on us how we take it or how much we allow them to alter our lives. Emma’s words hold utmost significance in today’s world when social media opinions impact and change the course of our lives.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

We often let others decide and determine our worth, and lead our lives the way they want. But Emma reminds us not to let anyone else take charge of our lives and live the way we want to. Never give the people the right to interfere in your life and determine your abilities on how much you can achieve.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON