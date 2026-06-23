Quote of the day by Kiara Advani: 'I don't stress about the outcome because I know the only thing I have control over…'

Kiara Advani is an Indian actor and the wife of actor Siddharth Malhotra. She is best known for her roles in Good Newzz and Shershah. In an interview with IANS on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week 2018 in Mumbai, Kiara said, “I don't stress about the outcome because I know the only thing I have control over is my own hard work. So long as I'm being honest about that and striving to be the best version of myself, I'm happy. She also opened up on her career trajectory and her philosophy of focusing on effort rather than outcomes.

Kiara Advani is an Indian actor and the wife of actor Siddharth Malhotra.(Vogue)

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What does Kiara Advani’s quote mean?

Kiara Advani’s words highlight that the only thing that we can control is our hard work. We are solely responsible for our efforts and nothing else. We can’t control the outcome, so it's useless to stress about the outcome. She ensures to give her best when it comes to her work and leaves the rest to the almighty. Moreover, she also emphasises that she remains honest about her work and always strives to become the best version of herself, which keeps her happy and content.

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Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kiara Advani poses for photographs during the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards, in Mumbai. (PTI)

{{^usCountry}} Why is Kiara Advani’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why is Kiara Advani’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In today’s world of quick results and instant success, Kiara’s words serve as a reminder that we should be focusing on effort rather than obsessing over results. She believes that worrying about success, failure, awards, or public opinion is pointless because many factors are beyond anyone's control. The one thing we can influence is how dedicated, disciplined, and sincere she is. She chooses to channel her energy into giving her best instead of dwelling on what might happen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In today’s world of quick results and instant success, Kiara’s words serve as a reminder that we should be focusing on effort rather than obsessing over results. She believes that worrying about success, failure, awards, or public opinion is pointless because many factors are beyond anyone's control. The one thing we can influence is how dedicated, disciplined, and sincere she is. She chooses to channel her energy into giving her best instead of dwelling on what might happen. {{/usCountry}}

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She emphasises self-awareness and integrity. Being truthful with herself about the effort she puts in matters more than external validation. For Kiara, happiness comes from continuous growth and self-improvement rather than comparing herself with others or measuring success solely through achievements.

The quote reflects a growth mindset—one that prioritises consistency, self-improvement, and inner satisfaction over chasing outcomes that are often unpredictable. This perspective is especially relevant in careers, relationships, and personal goals, where success is rarely guaranteed, but sincere effort always remains within our control.

Being truthful with herself about the effort she puts in matters more than external validation. (Pexel)

Who is Kiara Advani?

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Kiara Advani is an Indian actor who works in Bollywood movies. She is among the highest-paid actors in India and has received several awards and accolades for her performance. She is best known for her roles in Shershah, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Kabir Singh. Kiara has also done several commercial movies which includes, Good Newzz, Jug Jug Jiyo, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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