Quote of the day by Lala Lajpat Rai: 'A person should be courageous and honest in worshipping the truth'

On January 28, as the nation pauses to honour the birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai, his words continue to echo through the corridors of Indian history. One of the prominent leaders of the Indian independence movement, Lala Lajpat Rai — affectionately known as Punjab Kesari — left behind a legacy of integrity. Also read | Quote of the day by Subhas Chandra Bose: ‘To ripen too early is not good, either for a tree or for a human being' Lala Lajpat Rai was a prominent Indian freedom fighter. (X.com: ElectronicsVeer)

Lala Lajpat Rai's quote Here is one of his most famous quotes: “A person should be courageous and honest in worshipping the truth, without being concerned about receiving worldly benefits.”

While this sentiment flavoured much of his writing and speeches during the early 20th century, it showcased his stance during the Non-Cooperation Movement and his leadership within the Arya Samaj. He was a firm believer that the struggle for 'Swaraj' (self-rule) was not just a political battle, but a moral one.

He spoke these words to inspire a generation of activists who were often tempted by the comforts of British-aligned positions or deterred by the threat of imprisonment. For him, 'truth' was synonymous with the right to liberty, and 'worshipping' it required a person to be ready for any sacrifice.

Why his famous quote matters today Lala Lajpat Rai’s life reminds us that while 'worldly benefits' are fleeting, the impact of a courageous soul is permanent. This quote serves as a blueprint for ethical leadership and personal character. Its significance lies in detachment from reward, and moral bravery.

He highlighted that doing the right thing shouldn't be a transaction. If you only speak the truth when it’s profitable, it isn't truth — it’s marketing. He also acknowledged that honesty was often terrifying. To be 'courageous' in truth means standing firm even when you are in the minority.