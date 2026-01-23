Quote of the day by Subhas Chandra Bose: ‘To ripen too early is not good, either for a tree or for a human being'
23 January marks the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose. His indomitable spirit continues to encourage people through his quotes.
January 23 is observed as the birth anniversary of one of the most determined and formidable figures in the Indian freedom movement: Subhas Chandra Bose. He is also widely known as ‘Netaji'. This year marks his 129th birth anniversary, born in Cuttack in 1897.
Netaji was a celebrated and deeply revered freedom fighter, and his vision and bravery still continue to inspire many. After quitting the Indian National Congress because of ideological differences, he joined the Indian National Army, where, under his strong leadership, he led military campaigns against British forces in Northeast India and Burma.
As an inspirational figure in the freedom struggle, his quotes from both speeches and writings continue to motivate generations. One of his most famous lines, delivered during a speech, was, “Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom.” His words showcase his fearless spirit.
‘To ripen too early…’
Let's also take a look at another quote from his book: An Indian Pilgrim - An Unfinished Autobiography. The book was penned towards the end of 1937 during his European trip. It includes his life story from birth to his resignation from the Indian Civil Service.
Here's an excerpt from his book that conveys an unwavering and unflinching message to readers: "To ripen too early is not good, either for a tree or for a human being and one has to pay for it in the long run. There is nothing to beat nature’s law of gradual development, and however much prodigies may interest us at first they generally fail to fulfill their early promise.”
What does this mean
Netaji gives a metaphor here to explain human growth and development. The analogy is that just as a tree that becomes ripe too early is not built for the long haul and may become weak or damaged, the same applies to human life. This is all the more relevant today, as everyone seems to be rushing, and when you feel like you are falling behind, you, too, get the urge to achieve all the socially expected milestones and catch up. However, growth should not be rushed. As Netaji said, growth should be allowed to nourish and move at a natural pace, letting you learn and develop. He essentially warned against early success without setting solid foundations.
This quote demonstrates the importance of patience, discipline and steady progress. Otherwise, rushing may lead to burnout. This holds true in today's achievement-driven world, where people feel the pressure to accomplish something significant early in their careers or personal lives. This pressure is further intensified by social media. Netaji's words remind us that sustainable growth and long-term achievement come from patience.
ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous'
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey brings her penchant for storytelling to craft compelling, relatable narratives across the diverse touchpoints of human experience, including mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion. Because, in the end, it’s the little stories we live and share that make us human.Read More