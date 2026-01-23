Quote of the day by Subhas Chandra Bose: ‘To ripen too early is not good, either for a tree or for a human being'

January 23 is observed as the birth anniversary of one of the most determined and formidable figures in the Indian freedom movement: Subhas Chandra Bose. He is also widely known as ‘Netaji'. This year marks his 129th birth anniversary, born in Cuttack in 1897. Visionary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose was born on 23 January 1897. (Britannica)

Netaji was a celebrated and deeply revered freedom fighter, and his vision and bravery still continue to inspire many. After quitting the Indian National Congress because of ideological differences, he joined the Indian National Army, where, under his strong leadership, he led military campaigns against British forces in Northeast India and Burma.

As an inspirational figure in the freedom struggle, his quotes from both speeches and writings continue to motivate generations. One of his most famous lines, delivered during a speech, was, “Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom.” His words showcase his fearless spirit.