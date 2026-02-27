Quote of the day by Marilyn Monroe: 'Sexuality is only attractive when it is natural and spontaneous'

In the summer of 1962, just weeks before her death, Hollywood actor Marilyn Monroe gave an interview amidst the swirling chaos of her public life. She spoke about how 'sexuality is only attractive when it's natural and spontaneous'. For the world’s ultimate 'blonde', this wasn't just a quote; it was a subversion of the very industry that built her. Also read | Quote of the day by Cher: 'I love men but you don’t really need them to live' Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962) was a US actor, model, and singer who became a Hollywood icon and cultural symbol of the 1950s and early 1960s. (Instagram/ marilynmonroe)

Marilyn was acutely aware that she was a product – between the peroxide, the carefully choreographed hip-sway, and the breathless 'baby talk', she was the most successful industrial output of 20th-century Hollywood. Yet, in her interview with Life Magazine in 1962 interview, she drew a sharp line between glamour and manufacturing.

According to her, real glamour is an extension of femininity — it’s 'ageless and can’t be contrived'. By stating that 'the manufacturers won't like this', Marilyn was biting the hand that fed her. She was calling out the artifice of an era that tried to turn human desire into a predictable, assembly-line commodity.

What did Marilyn Monroe actually say? "Fame has a special burden, which I might as well state here and now. I don't mind being burdened with being glamorous and sexual. But what goes with it can be a burden. I feel that beauty and femininity are ageless and can't be contrived, and glamour, although the manufacturers won't like this, cannot be manufactured. Not real glamour; it's based on femininity. I think that sexuality is only attractive when it's natural and spontaneous. This is where a lot of them miss the boat. And then something I'd just like to spout off on. We are all born sexual creatures, thank God, but it's a pity so many people despise and crush this natural gift. Art, real art, comes from it, everything," Marilyn said.

Why Marilyn Monroe's quote matters today In an age of Instagram filters, AI-generated images, and highly curated digital personas, Marilyn’s 1962 warning feels prophetic. We are living in the peak of what she feared: manufactured sexuality.

She highlighted that many 'miss the boat' by trying too hard. She argued that the moment sexuality becomes a performance or a calculation, it loses its power. This perspective challenges our modern 'hustle' culture, where even attractiveness is often treated as a metric to be optimised.

Perhaps the most radical part of Marilyn's statement was her defence of the 'natural gift'. She linked sexuality directly to art. By elevating sexuality from a tabloid scandal to the literal wellspring of human creativity, she demanded a respect for the female form and experience that the 1960s, and arguably the 2020s, still struggle to grant.

Coming from anyone else, the quote might seem like a cliche. Coming from Marilyn, it was a confession. She was the woman who had everything 'contrived' for her, only to realise that the most attractive thing about her was the part the studios couldn't touch: her spontaneous, uncrushable spirit. She didn't want to be a mannequin; perhaps she just wanted to be a human being who happened to be beautiful.

More about Marilyn Monroe Marilyn (1926-1962) was a US actor, model, and singer who became a Hollywood icon and cultural symbol of the 1950s and early 1960s. Born Norma Jeane Mortenson, she rose to fame with films like Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Some Like It Hot, showcasing her captivating on-screen presence and charm.

Her life was marked by both stunning success and personal struggles – from multiple marriages and tumultuous relationships to struggles with addiction and mental health issues – making her a lasting figure in entertainment history.