Quote of the day by Messi: 'I try not to let the criticism or the praise affect me too much in my day-to-day life'

For football fans, this quote pulls back the curtain on how a sporting icon sustains excellence across decades. The football ecosystem is a hyper-reactive arena of extremes. One week, you are a deity; the next, an ageing liability. Had Messi rode the emotional rollercoaster of public opinion, the immense pressure might have broken him long ago. Instead, his secret weapon is a fiercely guarded internal compass. He tunes out the noise to focus entirely on the work.

Born in Rosario, Argentina, Messi has redefined modern football. He is one of the most decorated player in the history of professional football. Reflecting on the noise that surrounds his historic career, Soccerbible.com quoted Messi in December 2019, sharing a grounded truth: "I try not to pay too much attention to the praise, because, at the end of the day, you just want to improve, and when I'm out on the pitch, I know that there are things I could do better, so I look to focus on that and do the best I can. Of course, when people within football say nice things about me, I'm grateful to them because it's a form of recognition. But I try not to let the criticism or the praise affect me too much in my day-to-day life."

On June 24, Lionel Messi celebrates another birthday. For football fans, it is a moment to toast a legacy defined by dizzying dribbles, historic trophies, and a strong claim to being the greatest to ever play the game. Yet, on this day, the most valuable thing Messi offers us isn’t a highlight reel. It is a blueprint for mental survival in the modern world. Also read | Quote of the day by Aishwarya Rai: 'I think the biggest strength lies in one's ability to say no'

A legacy built in silence But this isn’t just a lesson for athletes. It matters deeply to all of us. We live in an era governed by the algorithm of validation. Whether we are chasing 'likes' on social media, seeking corporate praise, or shrinking under the weight of online criticism, we have outsourced our self-worth to external audiences. We have become a culture addicted to praise and paralysed by critique.

Messi’s philosophy offers a masterclass in emotional stoicism. He reminds us that praise can be just as dangerous as criticism — it breeds complacency, inflates the ego, and blinds us to our flaws. By treating both public applause and public scrutiny as mere background noise, Messi protects his peace of mind and his drive to improve.

As we celebrate the maestro today, the takeaway is clear: define your own metrics of success. Listen to the feedback that helps you grow, but never let the crowd dictate your worth. In a noisy world, true greatness lies in the quiet ability to keep your head down and just keep playing.