Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: ‘The world won’t believe in you if you don’t believe in you…’

Priyanka Chopra, the global star, actor, producer, and author, needs no introduction. She is a self-made celebrity who is ruling the film industry with her phenomenal acting and work ethics. The multi-award-winning celebrity is among the world’s most recognised personalities. A former Miss World, she made her film debut in 2002 and appeared in more than 60 Bollywood movies. Priyanka Chopra is a self-made global star. (AP)

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In a podcast with School of Greatness, Priyanka Chopra said, “The world won’t believe in you if you don’t believe in you. But I think it’s also important to recognise that confidence is not something we’re born with. It’s more of a skill we can train ourselves to work with, just like how we do with our muscles. We start with warmups and stuff like that. So, to build confidence for me is starting to use that at a minimal level.”