Ranveer Singh is known for his phenomenal performance in Bollywood movies, from Dhurandhar to Bajirao Mastani. In an interview with Vogue India, published on April 20, 2021, while reflecting on his journey as an outsider in the film industry, Ranveer said, “I debunked the idea that what I was trying to achieve was impossible. I stayed focused most of the time. I almost forced the universe into making it happen for me. My single-mindedness and determination eventually paid off, and my dream became my reality.”

Ranveer Singh is known for his phenomenal performance in Bollywood movies, from Dhurandhar to Bajirao Mastani. (Netflix)

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What does Ranveer Singh’s quote mean?

Ranveer Singh’s quote reminds us that there is no shortcut to success. This quote means that we need to accept the belief that their goal was unrealistic or unattainable. Instead of letting doubt or other people's opinions discourage them, they remained deeply committed to their vision and worked relentlessly until it became a reality.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.

He made us realise that we should reject the common belief that their dream couldn't be achieved. They challenged the mindset of it's impossible and chose to believe in their own potential. His words also highlighted that success didn't come from luck but from maintaining consistent focus and avoiding distractions, even when the journey was difficult.

Why is Ranveer Singh’s quote relevant today?

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{{^usCountry}} The quote resonates strongly in today's world, where many people face self-doubt, intense competition, and repeated setbacks. Whether it's building a career, starting a business, pursuing creative ambitions, or overcoming personal challenges, the message is that success often comes to those who refuse to let limitations define them. While determination alone cannot guarantee every outcome—since circumstances and opportunities also play a role—it significantly increases the chances of turning ambitious goals into reality by keeping people committed through obstacles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quote resonates strongly in today's world, where many people face self-doubt, intense competition, and repeated setbacks. Whether it's building a career, starting a business, pursuing creative ambitions, or overcoming personal challenges, the message is that success often comes to those who refuse to let limitations define them. While determination alone cannot guarantee every outcome—since circumstances and opportunities also play a role—it significantly increases the chances of turning ambitious goals into reality by keeping people committed through obstacles. {{/usCountry}}

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Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

This is a metaphor rather than a literal statement. It suggests that our determination should be so intense that it should feel as though the universe had no choice but to reward persistence. It emphasises relentless effort and unwavering belief.

Who is Ranveer Singh?

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Ranveer Singh is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Bollywood films. Known for his work in a variety of genres, he has received several accolades, including 5 Filmfare Awards. Ranveer is among India's highest-paid actors and has been featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2012. Ranveer got married to Deepika Padukone in 2018, and the duo share a daughter and are soon set to become parents again.