Quote of the day by Cristiano Ronaldo: 'I think in the world nobody's more famous than me'

A few years ago, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo had laid claim to the title of the most recognisable person on the planet, even going as far as to challenge the reach of the current US President Donald Trump. During an interview, Ronaldo displayed his trademark confidence, suggesting that his global footprint surpasses that of any political figure, including Trump. Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo during a January 2026 match. (REUTERS)

Cristiano Ronaldo's quote In a November 19, 2022 interview with Piers Morgan, the footballer said: "We'll do a debate for the world: Who is more famous, me or Donald Trump, in the world? Me. I think worldwide, even in the small islands, they know me more than him... I think in the world, nobody's more famous than me. Tell me one... it's a good debate."

While Trump remains one of the most discussed figures in modern history — occupying constant news cycles across the globe — Ronaldo’s argument hinges on pure recognition.

The Portuguese pro footballer, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, is known for his incredible skills, athleticism, and goal-scoring record. Ronaldo has won numerous titles, including five Ballon d'Or awards. Ronaldo, who became the first person to surpass 1 billion followers across various social media platforms, argued that the universal language of football gives him an edge that politics cannot match.

Critics may call the statement arrogant, but the statistics back up Ronaldo’s claim to a certain degree. With over 670 million followers on Instagram alone (as of February 6, 2026), his direct reach is unprecedented in human history. As the debate rages on, one thing is certain: whether you are a fan of his footwork or his ego, you definitely know his name. And that, according to Ronaldo, is exactly the point.