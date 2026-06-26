Quote of the day by Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'I've had my fair share of self-loathing and really low confidence, but…'

During an interview with Femina, Samantha had credited the strength and confidence that brews inside of her to sisterhood, holistic living, and self-love, stressing that the road within often gets hardest, but she does not hide her rite of passage through the darkness.

As the actor marks a new, exciting chapter in her life, we decided to look back at the words of wisdom she shared during a 2024 interview with Femina. The actor, who has always used her voice to speak about health and holistic well-being, shared an important anecdote about how she manages to feel stronger and more beautiful despite periods of low confidence.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised her fans this week by confirming she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru, putting weeks of pregnancy speculation to rest. Sharing the happy news during the success meet of her recently released film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, the actor revealed that she will soon be taking a maternity break.

She shared, "I've had my fair share of self-loathing and really low confidence, but I've always strived to grow as a person. With that growth came a deeper understanding of my insecurities and self-loathing. I was able to heal by addressing them - not by trying to fix them from the outside, but by fixing the inner trauma that needed more healing than any external quick fix."

What does Samantha Ruth Prabhu's quote mean According to Samantha, your true healing and confidence can only come from addressing the deeper emotional wounds that cause insecurity. She disregards relying on external changes or validation.

The actor acknowledges that she also struggled with self-loathing and low self-esteem, but through personal growth, she gained a better understanding of the underlying trauma behind those feelings.

Her words show that everyone has insecurities and emotional struggles, even people who seem successful or confident from the outside. Rather than chasing quick fixes or trying to hide those feelings, she encourages people to understand the deeper causes of their feelings, confront their emotional wounds, and focus on genuine inner growth.

Her message is ultimately one of self-awareness, healing, and compassion toward oneself: lasting confidence is built by working through inner pain, not by trying to appear perfect.

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an Indian actor who has worked predominantly in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She married actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after dating him on and off for a few years. The couple parted ways in 2021 and confirmed the split ahead of their October anniversary amid speculations.

The actor married Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025. While there were rumours they were dating, the wedding came as a surprise. They got married at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

On the work front, Samantha has worked with Raj in The Family Man Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). At the moment, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are riding high on the success of their recent release, Maa Inti Bangaaram. The film, directed by Nandini Reddy, has grossed ₹50 crore worldwide.