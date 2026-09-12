Quote of the day by Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Do not think about making someone else lose; think about how you can win’

Today’s quote of the day comes from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most recognisable faces of Indian cinema. It is from King Khan’s speech at the book inauguration of The Source: Power of Happy Thoughts in Pune on November 14, 2011. During his speech, the actor touched upon an idea that remains remarkably relevant: instead of allowing negative thoughts about other people or difficult situations to consume us, we can choose to change the way we perceive them.

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What did Shah Rukh Khan say?

{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the importance of directing one’s thoughts towards positivity, Shah Rukh Khan said: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the importance of directing one’s thoughts towards positivity, Shah Rukh Khan said: {{/usCountry}}

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“I am a very selfish man, and I believe that even if you don't get a chance to think about others, you should think only good things for yourself. Do not think about making someone else lose; think about how you can win. That is the only way you can turn around that same thought. Sometimes it comes to mind that a person is not treating you well, that they are terrible or bad, or that the situation isn't good. As a matter of fact, if you change your perspective before going to sleep at night, view that same person from their point of view, and look at the situation without any negativity, you will realise that the situation is not that bad. The people around you – whether friends or those you consider enemies – are actually not your enemies. So, it is the way you think of the world; that is how the world will look to you.”

What does Shah Rukh Khan's quote mean?

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Shah Rukh's idea of being “selfish” is not about putting others down or behaving without consideration. Instead, he suggests focusing on your own growth and success rather than becoming consumed by the desire to see someone else fail. Winning, in this sense, does not require another person to lose.

The quote also highlights how easily negative assumptions can influence the way we see people and situations. When someone treats us poorly or circumstances do not go our way, it can be tempting to immediately label the person as bad or the situation as hopeless. The 60-year-old actor suggests taking a step back and trying to look at things from the other person's perspective. Doing so may not change what happened, but it can change how we respond to it.

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His larger message is that our perception can shape our experience of the world. Approaching life with constant negativity can make even ordinary situations feel hostile, while choosing a more positive and empathetic perspective can make challenges seem more manageable.