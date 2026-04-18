Quote of the day by Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Our values are our values. They don’t make us any better than anyone else’

Few voices in popular culture carry the kind of global resonance that Shah Rukh Khan does. Beyond being one of the most celebrated actors in the world, he is equally known for his wit, emotional intelligence, and ability to articulate life’s complexities with disarming simplicity.

Read more to find out what King Khan had to say about respecting other people's perspectives.(PTI)

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In October 2015, while being awarded an honorary doctorate at the University of Edinburgh, Khan delivered a speech that was equal parts reflective and instructive – offering students a set of life lessons drawn from his own journey.

What Shah Rukh Khan said

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{{^usCountry}} In a segment of his speech focused on navigating uncertainty, personal values, and the importance of respecting perspectives beyond one’s own, the King of Bollywood shared: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a segment of his speech focused on navigating uncertainty, personal values, and the importance of respecting perspectives beyond one’s own, the King of Bollywood shared: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s okay to be confused. Confusion is the root to all the clarity in the world. Don’t worry about it too much. Don’t ever take yourself seriously enough to be so clear about your own ideas that you stop respecting other people’s. Our values are our values. They don’t make us any better than anyone else. At best, they just make us different. Always try to see the other person’s truth because like every movie has a story, every human being has one, too. And you have no right to imagine that yours is better than anyone else’s.” What Shah Rukh Khan’s words mean {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s okay to be confused. Confusion is the root to all the clarity in the world. Don’t worry about it too much. Don’t ever take yourself seriously enough to be so clear about your own ideas that you stop respecting other people’s. Our values are our values. They don’t make us any better than anyone else. At best, they just make us different. Always try to see the other person’s truth because like every movie has a story, every human being has one, too. And you have no right to imagine that yours is better than anyone else’s.” What Shah Rukh Khan’s words mean {{/usCountry}}

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At its core, this quote is a reminder to hold your beliefs lightly. Khan challenges the common urge to treat our own opinions as absolute truths – something that often leads to rigidity and, eventually, intolerance. By acknowledging that confusion is not a weakness but a starting point for clarity, he reframes uncertainty as a necessary part of growth.

More importantly, he highlights that values are deeply personal, shaped by individual experiences, cultures, and circumstances. They are not universal benchmarks of right or wrong. When we begin to see our beliefs as inherently superior, we close ourselves off from understanding others. Khan’s emphasis on “seeing the other person’s truth” is a call for empathy – to recognise that every individual carries a story as complex and valid as our own.

Why Shah Rukh Khan’s quote matters today

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In an increasingly polarised world – where opinions are often amplified, debated, and defended at all costs – this message feels especially urgent. Social media, in particular, has made it easy to become entrenched in echo chambers, where opposing perspectives are dismissed rather than engaged with.

King Khan’s words cut through this noise, reminding us that being “right” is far less important than being open. They encourage dialogue over division and understanding over judgement. At a time when disagreements can quickly escalate into hostility, this perspective offers a much-needed reset: a nudge to listen more, assume less, and remember that every viewpoint comes from a lived experience we may not fully understand.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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