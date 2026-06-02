Quote of the day by Sonakshi Sinha: ‘You are so much more than a number on a weighing scale or the size of your outfit’

Today’s quote of the day comes from actor Sonakshi Sinha, known for her work in Hindi cinema and her outspoken views on body positivity and self-acceptance. Over the years, she has often spoken about embracing oneself beyond external judgments and stereotypes. As the actor celebrates her 39th birthday today, June 2, let’s take a look at one of her most impactful thoughts on self-worth. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha credits 'saasu maa' for teaching her this easy homemade hack for natural curls; here's how to make it ) Sonakshi Sinha emphasises that true confidence comes from self-acceptance and authenticity. (Instagram)

In a 2020 interview with Cosmopolitan, Sonakshi said, “You are so much more than a number on a weighing scale or the size of your outfit.” Her words highlight the importance of self-worth, which is not defined by body size, weight, or appearance, but by individuality, talent, and inner confidence.

What Sonakshi Sinha’s quote means At its core, the statement is a reminder that identity and value cannot be reduced to physical standards. Sonakshi encourages people to move away from constant comparison and unrealistic beauty ideals, and instead focus on self-acceptance and mental well-being.

Her message also reflects a broader conversation around body positivity, where the emphasis is shifting from appearance-based validation to emotional health, confidence, and individuality.