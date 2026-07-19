Quote of the day by Vidya Balan: ‘I am shamelessly optimistic. I have so much self-belief that it never bothered me…'

Vidya Balan, known for her exceptional performances and blockbuster films, has carved a niche for herself by choosing unconventional roles and redefining the image of the Hindi film heroine. In an interview with the editor of The Hollywood Reporter India, Anupama Chopra, Vidya Balan recalls when she was asked to work on herself to shed weight, and talks about putting herself out in the public eye. She said, “I am shamelessly optimistic. I have so much self-belief that it never bothered me what people are saying about me.”

Vidya Balan is an Indian actor, known for pioneering a change in the portrayal of women in Bollywood movies with her roles in female-led films. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Quote of the day by Anushka Sharma: 'I don't want people to think that there is a right way of being this perfect…'

What does Vidya Balan’s quote mean?

Vidya expressed the idea that confidence should come from within rather than from public approval. Being shamelessly optimistic means choosing hope and possibility without worrying about appearing unrealistic or naïve. It is an unapologetic belief that things can work out despite setbacks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The quote also highlights emotional independence. Instead of allowing criticism, doubt, or negative opinions to define their confidence, the speaker relies on their own conviction. This doesn't mean ignoring constructive feedback; rather, it means not letting external judgment shake one's sense of purpose or self-worth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quote also highlights emotional independence. Instead of allowing criticism, doubt, or negative opinions to define their confidence, the speaker relies on their own conviction. This doesn't mean ignoring constructive feedback; rather, it means not letting external judgment shake one's sense of purpose or self-worth. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Vidya Balan won a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards.

Why is Vidya Balan’s quote relevant today?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In today’s world of social media, where the internet amplifies opinions and comparison is constant, the quote serves as a reminder that lasting confidence is built on self-belief, not validation. It encourages people to stay focused on their goals, trust their abilities, and continue moving forward even when others question them. After all, many breakthroughs begin with someone believing in themselves long before anyone else does.

Who is Vidya Balan?

Vidya Balan is an Indian actor, known for pioneering a change in the portrayal of women in Bollywood movies with her roles in female-led films. She has received several awards and accolades for her phenomenal performance. She won a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2014.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan poses for a picture during the promotion of her Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy film.

Vidya started her career from a young age with her first role in 1995 in a sitcom. Later, she got featured in several television commercials and music videos. Balan made her film debut with a Bengali film, Bhalo Theko, and a Hindi movie, Parineeta. Later, she also starred in Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}