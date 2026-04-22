Quote of the day by William Shakespeare: ‘Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none’

April 23 marks the birth anniversary of William Shakespeare, one of the most celebrated writers in the English language, whose works continue to influence literature, theatre, and everyday thought centuries later. It is difficult to imagine English literature without acknowledging the playwright’s immense influence – so deeply embedded are his words in our language that we often use his phrases in everyday conversation without even realising their origins.

April 23 marks the birthday of one of the greatest British playwrights, William Shakespeare.(Pinterest)

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On this occasion, today’s quote of the day revisits one of his most enduring reflections on human relationships, drawn from his famous comedy All’s Well That Ends Well. The line appears in Act 1, Scene 1, where the Countess speaks to her son Bertram, offering guidance as he prepares to step into the world.

William Shakespeare’s full quote

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{{^usCountry}} In this opening scene, the Countess delivers a heartfelt blessing that goes far beyond a farewell. Her speech is both protective and instructive, offering him a moral framework for navigating life’s complexities. Through these lines, she encourages him to live with kindness, but also with discernment – to be open-hearted, yet wise in his choices. At the heart of her advice lies this powerful passage: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this opening scene, the Countess delivers a heartfelt blessing that goes far beyond a farewell. Her speech is both protective and instructive, offering him a moral framework for navigating life’s complexities. Through these lines, she encourages him to live with kindness, but also with discernment – to be open-hearted, yet wise in his choices. At the heart of her advice lies this powerful passage: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Love all, trust a few,Do wrong to none: be able for thine enemyRather in power than use; and keep thy friendUnder thy own life's key: be check'd for silence,But never tax'd for speech.” What William Shakespeare’s quote means {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Love all, trust a few,Do wrong to none: be able for thine enemyRather in power than use; and keep thy friendUnder thy own life's key: be check'd for silence,But never tax'd for speech.” What William Shakespeare’s quote means {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At its core, the quote captures a delicate balance between compassion and caution. “Love all” encourages a generous and empathetic approach to others, while “trust a few” reminds us that trust should be earned, not freely given. “Do wrong to none” reinforces the importance of integrity, urging us to act fairly regardless of circumstance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At its core, the quote captures a delicate balance between compassion and caution. “Love all” encourages a generous and empathetic approach to others, while “trust a few” reminds us that trust should be earned, not freely given. “Do wrong to none” reinforces the importance of integrity, urging us to act fairly regardless of circumstance. {{/usCountry}}

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The latter half of the passage deepens this philosophy, suggesting that true strength lies in restraint – having power but choosing not to misuse it – and that friendships should be valued and safeguarded. Altogether, Shakespeare presents a blueprint for living with both heart and wisdom.

Why William Shakespeare’s quote is relevant today

Centuries later, this advice feels just as relevant. In a world of constant connection – especially in the digital age – the balance between openness and caution has become even more crucial. We are encouraged to engage widely, yet must remain mindful of where we place our trust.

At the same time, the call to “do wrong to none” serves as a grounding reminder of kindness and accountability in an often divided world. Shakespeare’s words endure because they speak to universal truths – urging us to navigate life not with extremes, but with a thoughtful balance of empathy, integrity, and discernment.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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