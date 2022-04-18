R Madhavan, Harbhajan Singh, Prem Chopra, other celebs support Sadhguru's Save Soil Movement

The Save Soil movement, launched by Sadhguru - founder of Isha Foundation, has transformed into a major force in shifting global attention towards soil extinction and continues to get support from Bollywood celebrities, singers, and sportspersons.

From ace actors to loved singers to cricketers, many stars have shown their concern towards soil degradation and voiced their support for the Save Soil Movement. The list includes Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Prem Chopra, Mouni Roy, Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, Manisha Koirala, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Diljit Dosanjh, Maluma, Harbhajan Singh, AB de Villiers, Matthew Hayden, and Vivian Richards.

Sharing a video message on Twitter, Bollywood actor R Madhavan said, “According to World Economic Forum, 60% of the world’s population has some kind of nutritional deficiency. Scientists are even finding people from well-to-do families suffer from malnutrition-it’s called hidden hunger. Your stomach is full so you don’t realise it but your body is suffering from this impact of malnourishment. The food we eat is deficient in essential elements because our soil itself is dying. There is not enough organic content in it. If we don’t keep our soil healthy, there is no way we and the generations to follow can remain healthy. It is time to save the soil. Join me in my efforts to save the soil and create a healthy and sustainable planet.”(Also Read: Sadhguru begins 100-day motorcycle journey from London to India to save soil)

Prem Chopra came out in support of the movement. Actor Sharman Joshi, his son-in-law, shared his video, where the veteran actor reminded the people that soil is not an inert object but a living thing that nurtures us. Stressing the urgent need for saving the soil, he urged the people to amplify the message on their social media. He wondered, “If Sadhguru ji at the age of 65 can go on a journey of 30,000 km to Save Soil, why can’t we tweet every day to raise awareness among the people?”

Namaskaram Prem Chopra ji. Thank you for your Voice to #SaveSoil. Soil is a Mother like no other. No Life can escape her embrace. If our humanity is alive in our hearts, we must respond to her cry of distress & turn it into a song. Let’s make it happen. -Sg @cpsavesoil https://t.co/YCwe1PDMia — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 16, 2022

Thanking the veteran actor for the support, Sadhguru responded, “Soil is a Mother like no other. No Life can escape her embrace. If our humanity is alive in our hearts, we must respond to her cry of distress and turn it into a song. Let’s make it happen. -Sg”

Harbhajan Singh also took to Twitter to share his interaction with Sadhguru on Save Soil. Urging everyone to become a part of this movement, he said, “An insightful conversation with @SadhguruJV as he rides through different countries to campaign for the #SaveSoil movement. Kudos to him for undertaking this gigantic project. Come, let’s all be a part of this great cause.”

An insightful conversation with @SadhguruJV as he rides through different countries to campaign for the #SaveSoil movement. Kudos to him for undertaking this gigantic project. Come, let's all be a part of this great cause. @cpsavesoil https://t.co/StbqWbp9QT — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 13, 2022

Singer Shreya Ghoshal and Sadhguru also had a similar Twitter exchange around Save Soil. Commending the Isha Home School students, who danced to her song Apni Maati, she wrote, “This is beautiful!! #ApniMaati found the most profound interpretation through the performance by these talented kids for the #SaveSoil cause. Really touched.”

This is beautiful!! #ApniMaati found the most profound interpretation through the performance by these talented kids for the #SaveSoil cause. Really touched.♥️🙏🏻 @SadhguruJV https://t.co/f9s7BOp0WS — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 1, 2022

Responding to her comments, Sadhguru highlighted, “Namaskaram Shreya- soil is the platform on which the dance of life happens. Without a stable platform, life cannot dance with abandon. Let’s ensure our children and all future generations continue to celebrate life. #SaveSoil. Let’s make it happen. Blessings. -Sg”

Namaskaram Shreya- soil is the platform on which the Dance of Life happens. Without a stable platform, Life cannot dance with abandon. Let’s ensure our children & all future generations continue to celebrate Life. #SaveSoil. Let’s make it happen. Blessings. -Sg @cpsavesoil https://t.co/pSCVt2fDLd — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 4, 2022

Inspired by Sadhguru’s solo 30,000 km motorcycle journey across 25 nations, she replied, “I am following your awe-inspiring 100-day motorcycle solo journey! We all have a big responsibility towards our soil, our planet, our people and our future. Thank you for showing us the path and inspiring us to act.”

Thank you so much @SadhguruJV ji🙏🏻 I am following your awe inspiring 100 day motorcycle solo journey! We all have a big responsibility towards our soil, our planet, our people and our future. Thank you for showing us the path and inspiring us to act. #SaveSoil https://t.co/SXpOU5hizm — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 4, 2022

Kangana Ranaut also extended her support on Instagram and wrote, “Please do your bit and #savesoil. Join @consciousplanet and be a part of the movement…We want #savesoil as a policy from the government and it should be the basis of choosing our leadership. If we see it as a crisis it will be addressed or else this crisis very soon will be a disaster…let’s spread awareness…do your bit and join.”

Sadhguru kicked off the global #SaveSoil movement from London. The 65-year-old Yogi is undertaking the journey to raise awareness and enact policy changes on soil extinction. Riding through 25 countries, Sadhguru will cross three continents to draw attention to the direst ecological concern of our generation - rapid soil extinction.

Earlier Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn had joined the list of celebrities to support the Save Soil Movement. The actor took to Twitter and shared a video of the conversation between Sadhguru and Czech mathematician Karel Janeček on the Save Soil movement and said, “Happy to support this cause because healthy soil is the cornerstone of life. Wishing you the best on your #JourneyForSoil @SadhguruJV.”

Happy to support this cause because healthy soil is the cornerstone of life.

Wishing you the best on your #JourneyForSoil @SadhguruJV https://t.co/xNTLbcZYWj#SaveSoil — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 31, 2022

Thanking the Bollywood star, Sadhguru replied “Namaskaram Ajay. Thank you for your warm wishes and support. It is a privilege of the times that we have the resources, technology and competence to turn this situation around. Your Voice will help in unifying people for this Mission Critical effort to #SaveSoil. Blessings. -Sg”

Namaskaram Ajay. Thank you for your warm wishes & support. It is a privilege of the times that we have the resources, technology & competence to turn this situation around. Your Voice will help in unifying people for this Mission Critical effort to #SaveSoil. Blessings. -Sg https://t.co/O2Nv7dDgUv — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 1, 2022

The movement has also garnered support from other celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Tamannah, Rituparna Sengupta, Shakti Mohan, Shilpa Reddy, Kaushiki Chakraborty, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON