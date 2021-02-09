IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Rajasthan Governor emphasises on preserving folk art and culture
Rajasthan guv lays stress on preserving folk art of different regions(Pexels)
Rajasthan guv lays stress on preserving folk art of different regions(Pexels)
art culture

Rajasthan Governor emphasises on preserving folk art and culture

Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. On Monday, the Governor of Rajasthan called a meeting of the West Zone and talked about the importance of preserving the cultural heritage for future generations.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:55 AM IST

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday called for working towards realising the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' by preserving the cultural heritage.

Addressing a meeting of the governing body and executive body of West Zone Cultural Centre as its chairman, Mishra said art and cultural disciplines go beyond geographical boundaries and there is a need to provide a favourable platform so that they can be preserved for future generations.

He said there is a need to work more actively to preserve tribal art.

The governor suggested the West Zone Cultural Centre to work in a phased manner to connect the youth and children with culture and increase their participation in cultural activities.

He also suggested connecting sponsors in organising its programs and activities to make the centre financially self-sufficient.

Art and Culture Minister of Rajasthan BD Kalla, West Zone Cultural Centre Director Kiran Soni Gupta and Goa's Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude, among others attended the meeting through video conference.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
culture indian culture
app
Close
Rajasthan guv lays stress on preserving folk art of different regions(Pexels)
Rajasthan guv lays stress on preserving folk art of different regions(Pexels)
art culture

Rajasthan Governor emphasises on preserving folk art and culture

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. On Monday, the Governor of Rajasthan called a meeting of the West Zone and talked about the importance of preserving the cultural heritage for future generations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paintings and sculptures by 30 artists are on display at this open air exhibition.
Paintings and sculptures by 30 artists are on display at this open air exhibition.
art culture

Art goes public in Gurugram, during the pandemic

By Naina Arora, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Missed the joy of going to art shows due to Covid-19? Well, here’s an opportunity to check out some amazing pieces of art, without having to worry about the sanitisation status of an enclosed area since this is a public art exhibition
READ FULL STORY
Close
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here(Twitter/NFL)
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here(Twitter/NFL)
art culture

Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:46 PM IST
  • ‘Carry forth the call of our captains’: America’s first ever National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman stirs the country once again with her original poem at the Super Bowl with unthinkable collision of grace and glitz. Check her full poem, Chorus of the Captains, here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sugata Bose calls Netaji relics at Victoria Memorial exhibition as 'fake copy'(Twitter/Anamika1424)
Sugata Bose calls Netaji relics at Victoria Memorial exhibition as 'fake copy'(Twitter/Anamika1424)
art culture

Sugata Bose calls Netaji relics at Victoria Memorial exhibition as 'fake copy'

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:56 PM IST
'You should investigate who produced the fake item as it is extremely embarrassing that the Prime Minister of India inaugurated the exhibition with the fake item on display': Netaji's grandnephew Sugata Bose on the legendary freedom fighter's relics at Victoria Memorial exhibition
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stephen King's 'Rita Hayworth' out as standalone book(Associated Press)
Stephen King's 'Rita Hayworth' out as standalone book(Associated Press)
art culture

Stephen King's 'Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption' out as standalone book

PTI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:57 AM IST
One of the most iconic stories by the acclaimed author Stephen King, 'Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption' is now a standalone book. The story that was adapted into an Oscar-nominated movie was originally a part of a collection that released in 1982.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amanda Gorman, on another stage, brings poetry to Super Bowl(Instagram/amandascgorman)
Amanda Gorman, on another stage, brings poetry to Super Bowl(Instagram/amandascgorman)
art culture

Amanda Gorman dedicates poem to three people at Super Bowl

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:44 AM IST
  • Amanda Gorman made headlines again as she shared her poetry at the Super Bowl. Though Gorman didn't perform on the field, a taped video of her was played reciting the poem which was dedicated to three people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chillai Kalan, a traditional 40-day long period of extreme cold in Kashmir, began on December 21 and continued till January 31.(ANI)
Chillai Kalan, a traditional 40-day long period of extreme cold in Kashmir, began on December 21 and continued till January 31.(ANI)
art culture

Rukhsat-e-Chillai Kalan musical event organised in Srinagar

ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Rukhsat-e-Chillai Kalan, a musical event was organised in Srinagar on Friday to provide a platform and to promote the talent of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New museum traces history of Black music across genres(Unsplash)
New museum traces history of Black music across genres(Unsplash)
art culture

New museum in Nashville traces Black music history across genres in America

AP, Nashville
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:50 AM IST
  • The National Museum of African American Music, which opened recently, recites the interconnected story of Black music through different eras in America
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Mount Mary church in Bandra grew out of a simple mud oratory built by the Portuguese. (HT Illustration: Gajanan Nirphale)
The Mount Mary church in Bandra grew out of a simple mud oratory built by the Portuguese. (HT Illustration: Gajanan Nirphale)
art culture

The beginnings of Bombay: Tracing a Portuguese legacy

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:54 PM IST
It’s been 360 years since the Portuguese handed over a few malarial islands to the English, jumpstarting the story of Mumbai. What still remains of that era?
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

Art in new dimensions: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:05 PM IST
The famous painter Vinay Vango had just made a sale
READ FULL STORY
Close
His pieces, comprising of red, yellow and green peppers mounted on boards and tomatoes hanging from nets, will rot during the lifespan of the exhibition in Lagos. The decay reflects the food wasted during lockdowns last year, said the 30-year-old artist.(Reuters)
His pieces, comprising of red, yellow and green peppers mounted on boards and tomatoes hanging from nets, will rot during the lifespan of the exhibition in Lagos. The decay reflects the food wasted during lockdowns last year, said the 30-year-old artist.(Reuters)
art culture

Nigerian artist creates rotting exhibit as coronavirus warning

Reuters, Lagos
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Nigerian artist Olufela Omomkeko carefully arranges fresh peppers on wooden boards hanging in a bare room. Instead of providing spice in a meal, he wants them to encourage people to obey measures that will stop the spread of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
art culture

An ode to the agony aunt

By Vanessa Viegas
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:15 PM IST
No matter the question, they knew what we were asking: Do they like me? Am I doing okay? Did I make the right choice? And they always knew just what to say.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When it opened in 1921, the museum showcased artefacts from across nearly 300 years. Over the next 100 years, it has quietly added to its collection and now houses 34,000 paintings, manuscripts and antiques. (Shutterstock)
When it opened in 1921, the museum showcased artefacts from across nearly 300 years. Over the next 100 years, it has quietly added to its collection and now houses 34,000 paintings, manuscripts and antiques. (Shutterstock)
art culture

Treasure island: Take a tour of the Victoria Memorial museum as it turns 100

By Riddhi Doshi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:23 PM IST
10 hidden gems, from art and poetry to the golden dagger of Tipu Sultan, picked by the secretary and curator of the Kolkata institution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Albanian communist-era landmark reinvented as youth centre(AP)
Albanian communist-era landmark reinvented as youth centre(AP)
art culture

Albanian communist-era landmark to be converted into a youth centre

AP, Tirana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:04 AM IST
  • A posthumous museum, built for Albania's communist-era strongman, Enver Hoxha is being converted into a youth training and art centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
The justices in a 9-0 ruling decided that the lawsuit cannot proceed under a U.S. law called the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act that limits the jurisdiction of American courts in claims against foreign governments.(Pixabay)
The justices in a 9-0 ruling decided that the lawsuit cannot proceed under a U.S. law called the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act that limits the jurisdiction of American courts in claims against foreign governments.(Pixabay)
art culture

US Supreme Court deals setback to Jewish heirs in Nazi-era art dispute

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:05 AM IST
The US Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a setback to a bid by the heirs of Jewish art dealers to win restitution from Germany in American courts for what they called a coerced sale forced by the former Nazi government in 1935 of a collection of precious medieval religious art.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP