Sara Tendulkar calls out post calling her ‘moti’: 'You are disgusting, leave us alone'

In a stinging rebuke of modern paparazzi culture, Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, took to Instagram Stories on May 21 to slam a photojournalist for derogatory comments regarding her appearance. The incident has reignited a debate over the toxic intersection of celebrity 'spotting', body-shaming, and the erosion of personal boundaries. Also read | Salman Khan loses cool at paparazzi for clicking him at hospital, warns: ‘Saath saal ka hoon, lekin ladna nahin bhoola’

In a backlash against paparazzi culture, Sara Tendulkar called out a photojournalist for body-shaming her on Instagram. (Instagram/ Sara Tendulkar)

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It all began when Tahir Jasus posted an Instagram video of Sara Tendulkar at the airport. The video was overlaid with a Hindi caption that read: "Moti wali Sara hai, bagal wali bhabhi hai (The fat one is Sara, the woman next to her is her sister-in-law)." The 'sister-in-law' referenced is entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok, who married Sara’s brother, Arjun Tendulkar, in March 2026.

'This is not journalism'

Sara did not mince words in her response, sharing a screenshot of the post on her Instagram Stories with her millions of followers. She directly tagged the person, who calls himself a 'journalist,' in his Instagram bio, calling out the predatory nature of his content.

"You are disgusting. This is not 'journalism.' Leave. Us. Alone," Sara wrote. Despite him later deleting the post in an apparent attempt at damage control, Sara followed up with a sharp reminder that deletion does not equal accountability. "You can delete your post, but that doesn’t make you any less disgusting," she added, punctuated with nauseated emojis.

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Sara Tendulkar slams 'disgusting' body-shaming on Instagram Stories. (Instagram/ Sara Tendulkar)

{{^usCountry}} The rising paparazzi toxicity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rising paparazzi toxicity {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This incident highlights a growing trend where 'paparazzi' accounts — often operating with little to no editorial oversight — rely on clickbait, objectification, and body-shaming to drive engagement. While mainstream media often focuses on fashion or travel, niche social media 'jasus (spy)' accounts frequently lean into derogatory commentary to provoke reactions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This incident highlights a growing trend where 'paparazzi' accounts — often operating with little to no editorial oversight — rely on clickbait, objectification, and body-shaming to drive engagement. While mainstream media often focuses on fashion or travel, niche social media 'jasus (spy)' accounts frequently lean into derogatory commentary to provoke reactions. {{/usCountry}}

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Cameras are often positioned at intrusive angles, focusing on physical attributes rather than the person. As seen in Sara's case, celebrities are subjected to body-shaming the moment they step into a public space. The 'airport look' culture has shifted from a mutual PR exercise to a relentless pursuit where celebrities are followed even during private moments.

Sara Tendulkar’s decision to name and shame the paparazzo can be seen as a necessary pushback against an industry that often feels 'untouchable'. By labeling such posts as 'not journalism', she draws a clear line between legitimate reporting and harassment.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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