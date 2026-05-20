Salman Khan loses cool at paparazzi for clicking him at hospital, warns: ‘Saath saal ka hoon, lekin ladna nahin bhoola’

Superstar Salman Khan had a heated moment with paparazzi on Tuesday night after photographers followed him and shouted ‘Maatrubhumi’ while he was visiting someone at a hospital in Mumbai. The actor lashed out at the photographers and asked if they had “lost their minds”. Soon after the incident drew online attention, Salman addressed the matter on social media, slamming the invasion of his privacy and saying he has not forgotten how to fight. On Tuesday, Salman Khan was spotted visiting someone at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

Salman loses his cool On Tuesday, Salman was spotted visiting someone at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Several videos of his outing have surfaced on social media.

The actor did not react upon entering the hospital, but appeared visibly upset and lost his cool with the paparazzi as he stepped off the premises.

The photographers first spotted Salman when his vehicle halted at a traffic signal, following which they trailed him to the hospital. As the actor stepped out of the premises later, a few photographers began shouting “Bhai, bhai, Maatrubhumi!”, referring to his upcoming film, in an attempt to grab his attention. That’s when Salman lost his cool.

At that point, an irritated Salman was seen lashing out at the photographers, asking, “Pagal ho gaye ho? (Have you gone crazy?)” while making a gesture towards his forehead in visible anger.

In the clips, Salman is then seen walking towards the photographers and questioning how they would feel if one of their own family members was admitted to the hospital. The photographers were then heard apologising to him.