HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 22

ByHTC, New Delhi
Jul 21, 2023

The evening of July 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It’s Saturday, and who would really want to think of staying back home? So, check out all the places in Delhi where you can make the most of your day:

#TuneIn

What: Darshan Raval Live In Concert

Where: KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium, ITO

When: July 22

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

Entry: www.insider.in/delhi

#JustForLaughs

What: Rajat Chauhan Live

Where: Trippy Tequila, Plot No A-2, Second Floor, Sector 38, Noida

When: July 22

Timing: 4.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden (Blue and Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Phoenix — Art through the lens of ReUse, ReDuce, ReCycle

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 22 to 26

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

What: As Bees In Honey Drown

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: July 22 and 23

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

What: Wedding Asia

Where: Wazir Hall, Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: July 22

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

Entry: www.weddingasia.in

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

