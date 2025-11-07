Search
Fri, Nov 07, 2025
Seeing double?: Check out re-imagined versions of classics from within the Louvre

ByAnesha George
Updated on: Nov 07, 2025 07:57 pm IST

The Copyist exhibition invites 100 artists from around the world to redraw works by master artists. Check out dramatic, political and digital-era re-imaginings.

(Wikimedia)
(Wikimedia)

The French-Algerian artist Djamel Tatah, reconfigures it as Sans Titre (Untitled; below), representing the richly layered subject of the original in flattened form and minimalist shades of brown and grey, against a two-tone background reminiscent of our era of digital art.

(Franck Couvreur)
(Franck Couvreur)

(Wikimedia)
(Wikimedia)

In her re-imagining (below), French-Swiss artist Agnes Thurnauer juxtaposes Delacroix’s imagery with an excerpt from Monique Wittig’s feminist novel Les Guérillères (The Women Warriors; 1969), which envisions a world in which women have overthrown patriarchy. Liberty rises from amid the sampling of text.

(ADAGP, Paris)
(ADAGP, Paris)

(Musée du Louvre)
(Musée du Louvre)

(Below) Finnish artist Henni Alftan offers a modern perspective. “I didn’t copy it exactly – I tried instead to extract the essential in order to evoke a sequence of spaces by representing only a narrow part of it,” Alftan said in a statement.

(Aurélien Mole)
(Aurélien Mole)
