Seeing double?: Check out re-imagined versions of classics from within the Louvre

The French-Algerian artist Djamel Tatah, reconfigures it as Sans Titre (Untitled; below), representing the richly layered subject of the original in flattened form and minimalist shades of brown and grey, against a two-tone background reminiscent of our era of digital art.

(Franck Couvreur)

(Wikimedia)

In her re-imagining (below), French-Swiss artist Agnes Thurnauer juxtaposes Delacroix’s imagery with an excerpt from Monique Wittig’s feminist novel Les Guérillères (The Women Warriors; 1969), which envisions a world in which women have overthrown patriarchy. Liberty rises from amid the sampling of text.

(ADAGP, Paris)

(Musée du Louvre)

(Below) Finnish artist Henni Alftan offers a modern perspective. “I didn’t copy it exactly – I tried instead to extract the essential in order to evoke a sequence of spaces by representing only a narrow part of it,” Alftan said in a statement.