close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Sephi Bergerson wins Budapest Awards 2023 for empowering series on acid attack survivor Anmol Rodriguez

Sephi Bergerson wins Budapest Awards 2023 for empowering series on acid attack survivor Anmol Rodriguez

Byhindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Dec 27, 2023 02:09 PM IST

Capturing resilience: Sephi Bergerson wins top honour at Budapest Awards 2023 for powerful narrative spotlighting acid attack survivor Anmol Rodriguez's journey

Renowned photographer Sephi Bergerson has been declared the Gold Winner in the prestigious Budapest International Foto Awards 2023 in the Fine-Art Nudes category. The competition, recognised as an international platform, celebrates outstanding visual storytelling and artistic interpretation.

Sephi Bergerson wins Budapest Awards 2023 for empowering series on acid attack survivor Anmol Rodriguez (Photo by BIFA)
Sephi Bergerson wins Budapest Awards 2023 for empowering series on acid attack survivor Anmol Rodriguez (Photo by BIFA)

The award-winning series of images captures the compelling narrative of Anmol Rodriguez, an extraordinary individual who, having triumphed over adversity, emerges as an inspiring symbol of strength and self-love. Anmol's story is one of survival, marked by her resilience in overcoming a traumatic childhood incident that left her physically scarred but emotionally indomitable.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Anmol Rodriguez, an acid attack survivor who lost her mother and suffered life-altering injuries at just two months old, has defied societal expectations and prejudices throughout her life. Through Bergerson's powerful and evocative images, Anmol's journey unfolds with grace and power, showcasing the strength of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable challenges.

In Sephi Bergerson's own words, "Anmol's story is a testament to the triumph of the human spirit. It was an honour to capture her strength and resilience through the medium of fine-art nudes, emphasising the beauty that emerges from vulnerability."

The Budapest International Foto Awards is renowned for recognising the artistic eye of photographers and the ability of a single photograph to evoke profound emotions and narratives. Bergerson's Gold-winning collection exemplifies the transformative power of visual storytelling, inviting viewers to witness Anmol's journey from victimhood to heroism.

Anmol Rodriguez, reflecting on the images, expressed, "Looking at these pictures, I love myself even more. It took me a long time to let go of my insecurities. I don’t want people to feel sorry for me. I want them to be inspired. If I can make it in this world, I’m a hero and not a victim."

Sephi Bergerson's Gold-winning series serves as a poignant reminder of the ability of art to inspire, uplift and change perspectives. The recognition in the Budapest International Foto Awards 2023 further solidifies Bergerson's position as a distinguished photographer with a unique ability to capture the essence of human stories.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out