Renowned photographer Sephi Bergerson has been declared the Gold Winner in the prestigious Budapest International Foto Awards 2023 in the Fine-Art Nudes category. The competition, recognised as an international platform, celebrates outstanding visual storytelling and artistic interpretation. Sephi Bergerson wins Budapest Awards 2023 for empowering series on acid attack survivor Anmol Rodriguez (Photo by BIFA)

The award-winning series of images captures the compelling narrative of Anmol Rodriguez, an extraordinary individual who, having triumphed over adversity, emerges as an inspiring symbol of strength and self-love. Anmol's story is one of survival, marked by her resilience in overcoming a traumatic childhood incident that left her physically scarred but emotionally indomitable.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Anmol Rodriguez, an acid attack survivor who lost her mother and suffered life-altering injuries at just two months old, has defied societal expectations and prejudices throughout her life. Through Bergerson's powerful and evocative images, Anmol's journey unfolds with grace and power, showcasing the strength of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable challenges.

In Sephi Bergerson's own words, "Anmol's story is a testament to the triumph of the human spirit. It was an honour to capture her strength and resilience through the medium of fine-art nudes, emphasising the beauty that emerges from vulnerability."

The Budapest International Foto Awards is renowned for recognising the artistic eye of photographers and the ability of a single photograph to evoke profound emotions and narratives. Bergerson's Gold-winning collection exemplifies the transformative power of visual storytelling, inviting viewers to witness Anmol's journey from victimhood to heroism.

Anmol Rodriguez, reflecting on the images, expressed, "Looking at these pictures, I love myself even more. It took me a long time to let go of my insecurities. I don’t want people to feel sorry for me. I want them to be inspired. If I can make it in this world, I’m a hero and not a victim."

Sephi Bergerson's Gold-winning series serves as a poignant reminder of the ability of art to inspire, uplift and change perspectives. The recognition in the Budapest International Foto Awards 2023 further solidifies Bergerson's position as a distinguished photographer with a unique ability to capture the essence of human stories.