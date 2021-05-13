Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Serbian performance artist, Marina Abramovic, wins Spain's prestigious art prize
art culture

Serbian performance artist, Marina Abramovic, wins Spain's prestigious art prize

Marina Abramovic wins Spanish art prize worth 50,000-euro ($56,700). Her works include “The Artist is Present,” in which she spent 716 hours sitting still while thousands of museum-goers took turns sitting in front of her and sharing one another’s gaze.
AP |
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Serbian performance artist, Marina Abramovic, wins Spain's prestigious art prize(ArturoVilla_)

A Spanish foundation awarded Serbian performance artist Marina Abramovic one of the European nation’s most prestigious awards for the fine arts on Wednesday.

The jury that decides the Princess of Asturias Awards said that the work of the 74-year-old Abramovic revealed “a sensorial and spiritual component hitherto unknown.”

The 50,000-euro ($56,700) award is one of eight prizes, ranging from the arts, social sciences and sports, handed out annually by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.

Born in Belgrade in 1946, Abramovic studied fine arts in her hometown and Zagreb before she moved to Amsterdam in 1976. Her performances include the 1988 “The Great Wall Walk,” in which she and German artist Ulay walked from opposite ends of the Great Wall of China before meeting in an embrace.

At the 2010 retrospective of her work held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Abramovic performed her “The Artist is Present,” in which she spent 716 hours sitting still while thousands of museumgoers took turns sitting in front of her and sharing one another’s gaze.

The jury said that “Abramovic’s courage in her dedication to an absolute art and her adhesion to the vanguard produce moving experiences that demand an intense connection with the spectator and make her one of the most inspiring artists of her time."

She heads the Marina Abramovic Institute, an arts center in Hudson, New York.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

A Spanish foundation awarded Serbian performance artist Marina Abramovic one of the European nation’s most prestigious awards for the fine arts on Wednesday.

The jury that decides the Princess of Asturias Awards said that the work of the 74-year-old Abramovic revealed “a sensorial and spiritual component hitherto unknown.”

The 50,000-euro ($56,700) award is one of eight prizes, ranging from the arts, social sciences and sports, handed out annually by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.

Born in Belgrade in 1946, Abramovic studied fine arts in her hometown and Zagreb before she moved to Amsterdam in 1976. Her performances include the 1988 “The Great Wall Walk,” in which she and German artist Ulay walked from opposite ends of the Great Wall of China before meeting in an embrace.

At the 2010 retrospective of her work held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Abramovic performed her “The Artist is Present,” in which she spent 716 hours sitting still while thousands of museumgoers took turns sitting in front of her and sharing one another’s gaze.

The jury said that “Abramovic’s courage in her dedication to an absolute art and her adhesion to the vanguard produce moving experiences that demand an intense connection with the spectator and make her one of the most inspiring artists of her time."

She heads the Marina Abramovic Institute, an arts center in Hudson, New York.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
serbia artist spain art museum
TRENDING NEWS

Guatemala man serves up 'Pacaya Pizza' cooked on smouldering volcano

Dal Lake in Srinagar gets floating ambulance service

Connecticut aquarium set to welcome five Beluga whales from Canada

Meet this 88-year-old artist who completed a year of pandemic 'daily doodles'
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP