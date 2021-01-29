Actor-writer Seth Rogen is set to make his book debut with "Yearbook", which will be released on May 11.

Billed as a collection of "true stories and essays", the book is published by Penguin Random House.

Rogen, 38, shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday night.

"I wrote a book called 'Yearbook'. It's true stories and essays and stuff that I hope you think are funny. It comes out in May, but if you like you can order it now. Yay!" the multi-hyphenate personality wrote as he shared the link to the book.

In a statement from the publisher purported to be from Rogen's mother, Sandy, she described the book as "not really a memoir" but more like "a bunch of funny stories", reported USA Today.

"He talks about doing stand-up when he was a kid (I drove him to all his shows!), his grandparents, high school, moving to LA, meeting some famous people, things like that. If I'm being honest, I really wish there wasn't so much drug talk," Sandy said.

"Why does he need all that? It's like 'We get it!' And some of the stories? I mean, they're entertaining, but I was just shocked they happened and he never told me!" she added.

Rogen, a Canadian-American actor, started doing stand-up in hometown Vancouver, and moved to Los Angeles for a role in Judd Apatow's series "Freaks and Geeks" when he was just 16.

He later earned a part on the sitcom "Undeclared", which also hired him as a writer. After landing his job as a staff writer on the final season of "Da Ali G Show", starring actor-comic Sacha Baron Cohen, Apatow guided Rogen towards a film career.

Rogen made his Hollywood feature debut in "Donnie Darko", starring Jake Gyllenhaal, with a minor role in 2001.

He has since starred in films like "The 40-Year-Old Virgin", "Knocked Up", "Steve Jobs", while co-writing movies "Superbad", "Pineapple Express" with writing partner Evan Goldberg, and also directed "This Is the End" and "The Interview"; all of which Rogen featured in.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter



