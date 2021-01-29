IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Seth Rogen's first book 'Yearbook' to release on May 11
Seth Rogen's first book to hit bookshelves in May(Instagram/ sethrogen)
Seth Rogen's first book to hit bookshelves in May(Instagram/ sethrogen)
art culture

Seth Rogen's first book 'Yearbook' to release on May 11

Seth Rogen is all set to release his first book. According to the actor's mother, "it is not a memoir but more like a bunch of funny stories."
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:42 PM IST

Actor-writer Seth Rogen is set to make his book debut with "Yearbook", which will be released on May 11.

Billed as a collection of "true stories and essays", the book is published by Penguin Random House.

Rogen, 38, shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday night.

"I wrote a book called 'Yearbook'. It's true stories and essays and stuff that I hope you think are funny. It comes out in May, but if you like you can order it now. Yay!" the multi-hyphenate personality wrote as he shared the link to the book.

In a statement from the publisher purported to be from Rogen's mother, Sandy, she described the book as "not really a memoir" but more like "a bunch of funny stories", reported USA Today.

"He talks about doing stand-up when he was a kid (I drove him to all his shows!), his grandparents, high school, moving to LA, meeting some famous people, things like that. If I'm being honest, I really wish there wasn't so much drug talk," Sandy said.

"Why does he need all that? It's like 'We get it!' And some of the stories? I mean, they're entertaining, but I was just shocked they happened and he never told me!" she added.

Rogen, a Canadian-American actor, started doing stand-up in hometown Vancouver, and moved to Los Angeles for a role in Judd Apatow's series "Freaks and Geeks" when he was just 16.

He later earned a part on the sitcom "Undeclared", which also hired him as a writer. After landing his job as a staff writer on the final season of "Da Ali G Show", starring actor-comic Sacha Baron Cohen, Apatow guided Rogen towards a film career.

Rogen made his Hollywood feature debut in "Donnie Darko", starring Jake Gyllenhaal, with a minor role in 2001.

He has since starred in films like "The 40-Year-Old Virgin", "Knocked Up", "Steve Jobs", while co-writing movies "Superbad", "Pineapple Express" with writing partner Evan Goldberg, and also directed "This Is the End" and "The Interview"; all of which Rogen featured in.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
seth rogen books
app
Close
e-paper
Seth Rogen's first book to hit bookshelves in May(Instagram/ sethrogen)
Seth Rogen's first book to hit bookshelves in May(Instagram/ sethrogen)
art culture

Seth Rogen's first book 'Yearbook' to release on May 11

PTI, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Seth Rogen is all set to release his first book. According to the actor's mother, "it is not a memoir but more like a bunch of funny stories."
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT illustration: Monica Gupta)
(HT illustration: Monica Gupta)
art culture

Loads to Carrie: Can Sex and the City’s second coming be better than its first?

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:16 PM IST
It’s been 17 years and the world has changed in ways that can’t be ignored. The long-promised reboot — And Just Like That... — will need more people of colour, more opinion, more shades of the rainbow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Rohena Gera’s delicately crafted Sir, Tillotama Shome plays a maid who dreams of starting her own tailoring business. Here, her employer has just given her a sewing machine as a gift.
In Rohena Gera’s delicately crafted Sir, Tillotama Shome plays a maid who dreams of starting her own tailoring business. Here, her employer has just given her a sewing machine as a gift.
art culture

If Bollywood films could, then sew could we: The Way We Were by Poonam Saxena

By Poonam Saxena
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:50 PM IST
On screen and off, the sewing machine transformed lives for decades, and it’s still appearing in the role of agent of change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Archive)
(HT Archive)
art culture

Rahul Dravid: The pitch-perfect match maker

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:36 PM IST
He said early on that he had no magic wand, yet magic is what he has wrought as India A and U-19 coach. How exactly did Dravid do it? Take a look at the steps that started out so small, and ended at the Gabba.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The government has provided a platform to the students for who were keen to learn the calligraphic skills," said Safoora Hameed, a participant at the exhibition-cum-workshop.(ANI)
"The government has provided a platform to the students for who were keen to learn the calligraphic skills," said Safoora Hameed, a participant at the exhibition-cum-workshop.(ANI)
art culture

Calligraphy exhibition organised in Srinagar to promote J-K's rich heritage

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:03 AM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) under the Union Territory administration organised a calligraphy exhibition-cum-workshop in Srinagar to provide a platform for young artists in the Valley to showcase their talents as well as promote the region's rich heritage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates a state of the art logistics park at Batasingaram(Twitter/MinisterKTR)
Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates a state of the art logistics park at Batasingaram(Twitter/MinisterKTR)
art culture

Telangana inaugurates a state of the art logistics park at Batasingaram

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Jointly developed by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, the Truck Dock Logistics Park was inaugurated by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao at Batasingaram
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Aleksandar Vucic’s allies say the 23-meter-high (75-foot-high), 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, placed on a gilded egg-shaped pedestal in downtown Belgrade will be a new landmark of the Serbian capital.(AP)
President Aleksandar Vucic’s allies say the 23-meter-high (75-foot-high), 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, placed on a gilded egg-shaped pedestal in downtown Belgrade will be a new landmark of the Serbian capital.(AP)
art culture

Kitsch or artwork? Controversial monument unveiled in Serbia

AP, Belgrade, Serbia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Serbia’s president attended the unveiling on Wednesday night of a grandiose monument to a medieval monk and historic ruler which has come under fire from critics who call it oversized and kitschy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swiss concept artists Frank and Patrik Riklin are diving into the urban landscape to create their latest piece - an art project that will be buried beneath a new residential development north of the city of Zurich.(Reuters)
Swiss concept artists Frank and Patrik Riklin are diving into the urban landscape to create their latest piece - an art project that will be buried beneath a new residential development north of the city of Zurich.(Reuters)
art culture

Swiss concept artists go underground with foundation project

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Swiss concept artists Frank and Patrik Riklin are diving into the urban landscape to create their latest piece - an art project that will be buried beneath a new residential development north of the city of Zurich
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Cannes Film Festival, cancelled last year due to the pandemic, is postponing the 2021 edition from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival. (Instagram)
The Cannes Film Festival, cancelled last year due to the pandemic, is postponing the 2021 edition from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival. (Instagram)
art culture

Covid-19 impact: Cannes Film Festival postponed until July

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:46 AM IST
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to almost everything, with top film festivals and various cultural activities facing the brunt of the health crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bernie Sanders' trending look recreated into a crochet doll, sells for over $20K(Twitter/iamknitguy/PhilipWegmann)
Bernie Sanders' trending look recreated into a crochet doll, sells for over $20K(Twitter/iamknitguy/PhilipWegmann)
art culture

Bernie Sanders' trending look recreated into a crochet doll, sells for over $20K

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:37 AM IST
American woman Tobey King's crocheting skills tapped into the meme trend on Bernie Sanders with the iconic mittens, sold Bernie doll for over $20K and donated the money to charity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Botticelli's 1470s 'masterpiece' expected to sell for $80 million in New York(Twitter/LanceKlass)
Botticelli's 1470s 'masterpiece' expected to sell for $80 million in New York(Twitter/LanceKlass)
art culture

Botticelli's 1470s 'masterpiece' expected to sell for $80 million in New York

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:31 AM IST
  • Italian renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli's 200 years old portrait, Young Man Holding a Roundel, is the highlight of Sotheby's Masters Week sale in New York and is expected to top $80 million in the auction on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The organiser of the tribal fair, Guha Punam Tapas Kumar, informed that the fair has been conducted annually since 1951 and is the oldest fair in the country.(ANI)
The organiser of the tribal fair, Guha Punam Tapas Kumar, informed that the fair has been conducted annually since 1951 and is the oldest fair in the country.(ANI)
art culture

Annual 'Adivasi Mela' commences in Bhubaneswar

ANI, Bhubaneswar (odisha) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:40 PM IST
The 15-day annual tribal fair or 'Adivasi Mela' commenced on Tuesday at Bhubaneswar's Adivasi Exhibition Ground. The fair will remain open for the public from 11 am to 7 pm every day till February 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The idea is to create the biggest human chain, to speak about togetherness and today in Cape Town this is the ninth step of that project," Saype, who was born Guillaume Legros. (Reuters)
"The idea is to create the biggest human chain, to speak about togetherness and today in Cape Town this is the ninth step of that project," Saype, who was born Guillaume Legros. (Reuters)
art culture

Artist Saype spray paints iconic 'Beyond Walls' frescoes in Cape Town

Reuters, Cape Town
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:54 PM IST
In his "Beyond Walls" series, the 31-year-old graffiti artist links street and land art in cities across the world -- often depicting a close-up of two people's hands gripping each other's forearms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The “house float” movement started almost as soon as a New Orleans spokesman announced Nov. 17 that parades were off.(AP)
The “house float” movement started almost as soon as a New Orleans spokesman announced Nov. 17 that parades were off.(AP)
art culture

No Mardi Gras parades, so thousands make 'house floats'

AP, New Orleans
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:31 PM IST
All around New Orleans, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus outbreak canceled the elaborate parades mobbed by crowds during the Carnival season leading to Fat Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that his government will take necessary steps to provide assistance to the distressed artists and have embraced their plight due to the Covid pandemic.(Unsplash)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that his government will take necessary steps to provide assistance to the distressed artists and have embraced their plight due to the Covid pandemic.(Unsplash)
art culture

Kerala CM assures assistance to artists facing problems in pandemic

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that his government will take necessary steps to provide assistance to the distressed artists and have embraced their plight due to the Covid pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP