Shoot it, shrink it, stream it: Step into the world of micro-dramas

Expect werewolf professors, women who turn into cats, time travel — and billionaires for the asking — in the newest streaming format: the micro-drama. (Clockwise from top) Stills from Love Potion, I Wish It Were You, Found A Homeless Billionaire Husband for Christmas and Forbidden Desires: Alpha’s Love.

These are series that play out in episodes that are one to four minutes long. Most are made in China and the US, by the platforms on which they stream (ReelShort, DramaBox, WeTV and ShortMax are among those available in India).

There are striking similarities in plotlines and treatment (at the risk of repeating ourselves, billionaire and even “trillionaire” husbands abound). And yet, there are enough twists to keep the viewer hooked.

In one of the most popular micro-dramas, for instance, a wealthy but wicked stepmother and stepsister force a woman to marry a “loser and ex-con”, in exchange for the money for her mother’s medical bills. She marries the man, love ensues, and he turns out to be a millionaire. Their story plays out over 60 brief episodes.

These are shows designed to be snacky, on-the-go fare. Most are shot in a vertical frame, for easier mobile viewing. Many are small-budget productions with simple sets and a cast of just a few characters. The drama comes from the snaking plot, but things move at a fast clip.

Stretching over about 60 to 100 episodes each, most only add up to about the length of a feature film.

The genre can be traced 2018 and Chinese platforms such as MangoTV, Douyin and Youko, where the earliest micro-dramas were largely rom-coms, period dramas or tales of corporate power struggles, filters available today include “one-night stand”, “hidden identity”, “reunion”, “prison drama”, “vampire”, “underdog rise” and “strong female lead”.

Revenue comes from a mix of advertising and paid viewing (only the first five or 10 episodes are typically free), and the shows have proven so lucrative that India is now set to enter the game too.

Amazon MX Player has announced plans to launch MX Fatafat, for “vertical short-format scripted series, where each episode is just 2–3 minutes long”.

For now, here are some existing titles to check out, if you have a minute.

The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband

A young woman is forced to marry a “loser and an ex-con”, to pay her mother’s medical bills. But what was supposed to be an “emotionless contract marriage” blossoms into romance. In an added twist, the ex-con turns out to be secretly obscenely rich. Why does he pose as a loser? Where will their love lead? There are 60 episodes of this American micro-drama, each about 90 seconds long. It has 450 million views on the ReelShort app.

Found A Homeless Billionaire Husband for Christmas

Victoria is set to marry her fiancé in Texas, when he betrays her. To help her family save face, she reluctantly agrees to go ahead with the wedding, even if the only replacement groom they can find is a homeless man. Of course, he turns out to be handsome, caring, and a billionaire. What was he doing undercover? His story has had 170 million viewers hooked on ReelShort.

Trails of Hope: His Journey Back Home

This Chinese series follows a boy who is separated from his parents following a car accident, and adopted by a rich industrialist. Twenty years later, he returns to his hometown, determined to find his parents using the only clue he possesses: a pendant he has hung onto since the crash. One of the most-watched titles on the DramaBox YouTube channel, with over 4 million views, Trails of Hope is a sentimental, hopeful family drama that offers a change of pace from the love stories that dominate the format. Even if it does still involve a billionaire.

I Wish It Were You

It is frankly concerning how many women in micro-dramas will agree, with very little inducement, to marry a stranger. In I Wish It Were You, Isabel reluctantly marries a stranger named Jared. Years into their strained union, she falls in love with her billionaire boss Lorenzo. Except… could Lorenzo and Jared be the same person? Six million viewers have tuned in to the DramaBox YouTube channel to find out.

My Cat-astrophic Lover

In a tale with an unusual twist, girl meets boy… and turns into a cat. They’re also both filmstars (so presumably millionaires?). Thankfully, My Cat-astrophic Lover seems to be in on the joke. As the cat is adopted by her colleague, crush and childhood friend, the WeTV series toys with the absurdity of it all. Expect fuzzy, frothy fun, over 25 episodes.

Love Potion

A woman doctor finds herself transported back in time, to a period hundreds of years in the past. What unfolds is a pleasant fish-out-of-water tale that involves a blossoming romance with the prince of the region. How will she cope? Is this true love? The Chinese series, a rare freebie, is streaming on the WeTV YouTube channel.

Forbidden Desires: Alpha’s Love

A college professor named Adrian falls in love with a student. He’s also her stepbrother. He’s also a millionaire. He’s also a werewolf. Why would a werewolf millionaire need a steady job in academia? There are answers, of a kind, on the ShortMax app.