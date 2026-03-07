Signature ’toons: The pathbreaking claymation studio behind Wallace & Gromit turns 50

There is a word that recurs in conversations about Aardman Animations: tangibility. The idea that it is, in some way, more real. The sense that the thing one is watching was made by human hands, and that somewhere in the surface of Wallace’s grin or Gromit’s resigned eyebrow, you can see the fingerprints. A still from Robin Robin (2021), in which a robin is raised by a family of mice.

That is not an accident. It’s a philosophy.

Fifty years ago, the television landscape was dominated by a very different kind of magic. It was the golden age of Saturday morning cartoons, an era ruled by the industrial efficiency of studios such as Hanna-Barbera and Disney. It was a simpler era, on a tight budget.

Characters such as Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and Yogi Bear moved against repeating backgrounds, their bodies often stiff, with only mouths and eyes shifting to convey emotion.

Disney was taking a different direction, leaning into the Xerox process to bypass the painstaking hand-inking. Theirs was a world of flat cels (or celluloid sheets), bright colours, simple stories and high-volume production.

It was in this era that Aardman was born.

It began with two schoolboys, teenagers in the town of Woking, England, named Peter Lord and David Sproxton, who began to experiment with a camera that belonged to Sproxton’s father. Their earliest animation efforts were filmed at a kitchen table. “When we started out, on that kitchen table, there was no market for what we were doing at all. Nobody wanted to see clay animation,” Lord would later say.

The name of their company came about in the way that the best names do: accidentally, absurdly. BBC offered the pair an opportunity to create material for a show called Vision On, aimed at children with impaired hearing. Lord and Sproxton were playing with drawn animation at the time and needed a character. They hit upon the word aardvark, liked the absurdity of it, and named their idiotic, powerless superhero “Aard Man”. When the first cheque was being written by BBC, in 1972, they realised they needed to register as a company, and became Aardman Animations.

The schoolboy games were now a going concern. Sproxton was still just 18; Lord, 19.

The inspiration for clay had come from television. The two boys had watched the American animator Eli Noyes’s 1967 film, Clay or the Origin of Species, and the idea took hold that clay could be animated. Moving drawings felt like a blind alley. Plasticine did not.

So, in 1977 at BBC, the two created Morph, a small, orange, inarticulate figure who served as a mischievous sidekick for presenter Tony Hart on another children’s show, Take Hart. Morph could melt through tables and change shape. He could convey more emotion with a shrug than some actors manage in a career. He was a huge hit, and served as Aardman’s blueprint for everything that followed.