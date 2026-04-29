Small living room at home? 5 simple 'illusion' decor hacks to make it appear more spacious

One of the common problems homeowners face is a small living room. For utility purposes, bedrooms, kitchen, hallway, bathrooms and other ‘functional’ spaces take up more room, leaving the living room very compact. But the living room serves many purposes, from being the place to relax and unwind, read, watch TV, and spend time with family, to being the space for hosting guests, so you cannot afford to neglect it. The living room is literally the heart of all activities, so it cannot feel shabby despite structural space constraints.ALSO READ: Want home makeover but not the stress? 5 effortless decor tweaks that are actually simple to pull off

Learn how you can make your living room look bigger, visually!(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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With the help of a few decor tweaks, you can give your living room the illusion of a ‘bigger’ space. Mrudala Indur, founder of Diksuchi Design Studio, walked us through a few decor hacks that create the illusion of a larger space, elevating a compact living room for better functionality and visual appeal.

According to Mrudala, the answer is in textiles, which can bring in depth. “Textile variety comes in curtains and upholstery to rugs and soft furnishings; the right textile choices can visually open up a room, making it feel lighter, taller, and more cohesive,” she opined, remarking how textiles create the ‘illusion’ of a bigger room.

Here are her smart hacks which you can easily implement in your home if it suffers from a similar small living room problem:

1. Create visual continuity with light, tonal fabrics

The room appears larger when the eye can move seamlessly across surfaces. The problem happens when high contrast textile breaks this flow, breaking the space visually into smaller sections.

Go for light, tonal fabrics, like soft beiges, warm greys, or muted pastels, that blend effortlessly with wall colours.

When upholstery sits within the same colour family as the walls, boundaries soften, and the room feels more expansive.

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{{^usCountry}} Example: A taupe sofa against a beige wall reads as one continuous visual plane, while a dark, contrasting sofa can feel heavy and space-consuming. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Example: A taupe sofa against a beige wall reads as one continuous visual plane, while a dark, contrasting sofa can feel heavy and space-consuming. {{/usCountry}}

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Ensure you choose sofa colour in the same colour family as the walls, along with full-height curtains. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

{{^usCountry}} 2. Use full-height curtains to enhance vertical scale Curtain the simplest ways to visually alter the proportions of a room.

When hung just above the window frame, they tend to emphasise the window size, making ceilings appear lower.

Mount curtain rods closer to the ceiling and extend drapes all the way to the floor. This draws the eye upward, creating the illusion of height.

Choose sheer or semi-sheer fabrics because they allow natural light to filter through, keeping the space feeling open rather than enclosed.

Even in smaller homes, this subtle change can make ceilings feel noticeably taller. 3. Select lightweight upholstery that feels visually airy Bulky furniture wrapped in heavy fabrics can dominate a room, making it feel crowded. Upholstery choices can either amplify this effect or counter it.

Lightweight materials like linen or cotton blends, paired with furniture that has visible legs, create a sense of openness.

The exposed space beneath seating allows for visual breathing room, making the layout feel less dense.

In contrast, heavily upholstered or skirted sofas can visually anchor the room too strongly, limiting a sense of flow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Use full-height curtains to enhance vertical scale Curtain the simplest ways to visually alter the proportions of a room.

When hung just above the window frame, they tend to emphasise the window size, making ceilings appear lower.

Mount curtain rods closer to the ceiling and extend drapes all the way to the floor. This draws the eye upward, creating the illusion of height.

Choose sheer or semi-sheer fabrics because they allow natural light to filter through, keeping the space feeling open rather than enclosed.

Even in smaller homes, this subtle change can make ceilings feel noticeably taller. 3. Select lightweight upholstery that feels visually airy Bulky furniture wrapped in heavy fabrics can dominate a room, making it feel crowded. Upholstery choices can either amplify this effect or counter it.

Lightweight materials like linen or cotton blends, paired with furniture that has visible legs, create a sense of openness.

The exposed space beneath seating allows for visual breathing room, making the layout feel less dense.

In contrast, heavily upholstered or skirted sofas can visually anchor the room too strongly, limiting a sense of flow. {{/usCountry}}

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Position one rug under the key furniture in the room, instead of going for multiple. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

4. Rug positioning

Multiple small rugs can fragment the floor, making the room feel disjointed.

Instead, use one large rug that anchors the main seating area.

Ideally, the rug should extend under key furniture pieces like the sofa and coffee table, visually tying them together.

Keeping the rug colour close to the flooring tone helps maintain continuity and avoids sharp visual breaks.

5. Layer textiles with restraint to avoid visual clutter

Layering adds depth, but excess can quickly overwhelm a compact room. The key is to keep it minimal and cohesive.

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Add subtle variations with your cushion and throws. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Limit textile layers to a few well-chosen elements, such as a couple of cushions and a single throw. Stay within a consistent colour family while introducing subtle variations in texture to maintain interest without clutter.

For example, a neutral sofa styled with textured cushions and a soft throw can add warmth without disrupting visual clarity.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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