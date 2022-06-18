Sodium takes the podium: Swetha Sivakumar on salt

Neither the British government nor the Indian National Congress thought Gandhi’s Dandi March in 1930, held to protest the British tax on salt, would amount to much. But he knew.

When he clasped a fistful of salty mud at Dandi, he said: “With this, I am shaking the foundations of the British Empire.” The protest so energised people that Jawaharlal Nehru later said “it seemed as though a spring had been suddenly released.” Asked by a reporter, “Why salt?” Gandhi replied: “Next to air and water, salt is perhaps the greatest necessity of life.”

Salt is traditionally produced by boiling sea water. About 3.5% of sea water is salt (sodium chloride). But boiling sea water requires energy. So, for millennia, humans have simply captured sea water in shallow pools and allowed it to evaporate over time. This method works best in areas where there is no unseasonal precipitation, and plenty of sunlight. But even in such areas, things are changing.

Microplastics are polluting the oceans. A 2018 study on 39 global salt brands (by researchers in South Korea; published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology) found microplastics in over 90% of the salts surveyed, with the highest levels being recorded in sea salts. Some companies have begun to pass sea water through very fine filters to keep the microplastics out of the salt.

In the sea, salt is found in its dissolved form and must be recrystallised. Rock salt, on the other hand, is found in its crystalline form, in underground salt beds, and can just be sifted, sorted, washed and consumed. These salt beds were formed after sea water, constantly deposited in basins over millions of years, eventually evaporated.

Unrefined salts typically contain other minerals such as calcium sulphate, calcium carbonate and magnesium chloride, some of which taste bitter. So salt-makers use evaporation pans to precipitate these water-soluble minerals out of the mix, to produce salt with a purer flavour.

Processed sea salt ends up being about 98% sodium chloride, and rock salt about 95% sodium chloride, with trace minerals at less than 5%. Still, this is considered highly impure in the eyes of the chemical industry. And that matters, because the largest consumer of salt is not the food industry, at 30% of global volumes produced, but the chemical industry, which comes in at 60% (the remaining 10% goes towards applications such as road de-icing and water purification).