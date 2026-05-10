Soft furnishings can easily revamp your home with minimum effort: I found deals with up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale

Light cotton curtains can instantly make a room feel airy and relaxed during warmer months. Soft shades, breezy fabrics, and subtle prints help natural light filter through beautifully while keeping spaces cool and comfortable. They also pair easily with almost every décor style, from minimal homes to colourful family spaces.

Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

Soft furnishings are the easiest way to give your home a fresh feel without getting into expensive renovations or dramatic makeovers. A new set of curtains, bright cushion covers, textured rugs, or printed table runners can completely shift the mood of a room in just minutes. They add colour, comfort, and personality while keeping the process simple and budget-friendly. It is also a smart option for people who enjoy changing their interiors with the seasons instead of sticking to the same look all year. During sale season, these quick home updates become even more tempting. I found some excellent deals with up to 80% off at The Amazon Sale, making this the perfect time to refresh every corner of your space without spending a fortune.

Floral sofa covers are an easy fix for tired-looking furniture. Bright blooms, pastel prints, or leafy patterns can make your living room feel cheerful in seconds. They are especially useful for protecting sofas from daily wear while giving the entire room a fresh seasonal update without buying new furniture.

A good cushion cover set can completely change the mood of your sofa, bed, or reading corner. Mix playful prints with textured fabrics for a cosy layered look. They are affordable, simple to swap, and perfect for people who enjoy changing home décor frequently without too much effort.

Jute rugs add warmth and texture while keeping the room relaxed and natural-looking. Their earthy finish works beautifully in living rooms, balconies, and bedrooms. They are practical for Indian homes, easy to style, and bring a calm, grounded feel that works especially well during summer months.

Nothing feels better in summer than crisp cotton bedsheets. They are breathable, soft on the skin, and comfortable for everyday use. Fresh prints and bright colours can instantly make your bedroom feel cleaner and more inviting. A new bedsheet set is one of the quickest ways to refresh your room.

Quirky table runners are a fun way to add personality to dining tables, coffee tables, or consoles. From colourful patterns to playful motifs, they make even simple furniture look stylish and thoughtful. They are great for festive meals, casual brunch setups, or simply making everyday spaces feel a little more lively.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

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