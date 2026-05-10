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    Soft furnishings can easily revamp your home with minimum effort: I found deals with up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale

    Deals and discounts at the Amazon Summer sale on cushion covers, bedsheets, curtains, sofa covers and more.

    Published on: May 10, 2026 10:00 AM IST
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    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Story@Home Door Curtains 7 Feet Long 2 Piece | Birds Printed | Bohemian Cotton Curtain | Light Filtering Curtains for Living Room | (116 x 215 cm, White & Mustard) | Perfect for Home DecorView Details...

    ₹1,223

    ...
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    Urban Space 100% Cotton Floral Curtains for Door, 60-65% Light-Filtering Curtains 7 Feet Long Set of 2 with Stainless Steel Grommet/Rings and Tieback(High Gardenred,Door -7 Feet X 4 Feet)View Details...

    ₹1,496

    ...
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    Tranquebar Curtain Co. Window Curtains 5 Feet, 60-65% Room Darkening, Pink Bird Print, Cotton Curtains for Window, Cotton Curtains 5 Feet Long Set of 2, BackTab Loops, Design Yori (152 cm) - Set of 2View Details...

    ₹1,179

    ...
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    STITCHNEST Quilted Velvet Sofa Cover with Tassels – 70x60 Inch, Orange Floral Print with Stripes, Soft & Elegant, Washable Sofa Protector for 3-SeaterView Details...

    ₹949

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    HOKIPO 'HomeHues Series' Printed Quilted Sofa Cover Mats for 1/2/3 Seater Sofa and L Shape. Make Your Own Sofa Cover Set, Mat Length 90(D) X 120(L) Cm, Beige Peonies (IN-807-D3)View Details...

    ₹535

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    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Soft furnishings are the easiest way to give your home a fresh feel without getting into expensive renovations or dramatic makeovers. A new set of curtains, bright cushion covers, textured rugs, or printed table runners can completely shift the mood of a room in just minutes. They add colour, comfort, and personality while keeping the process simple and budget-friendly. It is also a smart option for people who enjoy changing their interiors with the seasons instead of sticking to the same look all year. During sale season, these quick home updates become even more tempting. I found some excellent deals with up to 80% off at The Amazon Sale, making this the perfect time to refresh every corner of your space without spending a fortune.

    Soft furnishings can easily make your home feel refreshed and new without changing too much. Grab deals at the Amazon Summer Sale 2026.
    Soft furnishings can easily make your home feel refreshed and new without changing too much. Grab deals at the Amazon Summer Sale 2026.
    Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    By Neha Ravi Khandelwal

    Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.

    Career journey and experience
    Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.

    To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.

    Subject expertise
    With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.

    In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.

    Education and professional background
    Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.

    Editorial Philosophy
    I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

    Read moreRead less

    Summer cotton curtains

    Light cotton curtains can instantly make a room feel airy and relaxed during warmer months. Soft shades, breezy fabrics, and subtle prints help natural light filter through beautifully while keeping spaces cool and comfortable. They also pair easily with almost every décor style, from minimal homes to colourful family spaces.

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    Floral sofa covers

    Floral sofa covers are an easy fix for tired-looking furniture. Bright blooms, pastel prints, or leafy patterns can make your living room feel cheerful in seconds. They are especially useful for protecting sofas from daily wear while giving the entire room a fresh seasonal update without buying new furniture.

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    Cushion cover sets

    A good cushion cover set can completely change the mood of your sofa, bed, or reading corner. Mix playful prints with textured fabrics for a cosy layered look. They are affordable, simple to swap, and perfect for people who enjoy changing home décor frequently without too much effort.

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    Jute rugs

    Jute rugs add warmth and texture while keeping the room relaxed and natural-looking. Their earthy finish works beautifully in living rooms, balconies, and bedrooms. They are practical for Indian homes, easy to style, and bring a calm, grounded feel that works especially well during summer months.

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    Cotton bedsheets

    Nothing feels better in summer than crisp cotton bedsheets. They are breathable, soft on the skin, and comfortable for everyday use. Fresh prints and bright colours can instantly make your bedroom feel cleaner and more inviting. A new bedsheet set is one of the quickest ways to refresh your room.

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    Quirky print table runners

    Quirky table runners are a fun way to add personality to dining tables, coffee tables, or consoles. From colourful patterns to playful motifs, they make even simple furniture look stylish and thoughtful. They are great for festive meals, casual brunch setups, or simply making everyday spaces feel a little more lively.

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    The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Neha Ravi Khandelwal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Neha Ravi Khandelwal

      Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More

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    News/Lifestyle/Art Culture/Soft Furnishings Can Easily Revamp Your Home With Minimum Effort: I Found Deals With Up To 80% Off At The Amazon Sale
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