Sparring for the shield: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
With the announcement that the Covid-19 vaccine will be given to people older than 60, three such whom I know are eligible: Neera, Neeta and Neela. One is in her 60s, one in her 70s, and one is over 80. So far, only two of them have got the vaccination. Given a few clues about them and their daughters, can you work out the answers to the questions that follow?
* Neela’s 20 closest friends gave her a 70th-birthday celebration.
* The daughter of the woman who got Covaxin is Juhi.
* Neeta and the woman in her 80s were both married in their early 20s.
* Neera got vaccinated on her daughter’s birthday.
* Pia hopes that coronavirus travel restrictions won’t continue for another two years, because she wants to take her mother to Vietnam for her 80th birthday.
* Meena is three years younger than Neeta.
* None of the daughters is eligible for vaccination.
* Neela and her whole family went to see a film when the theatres opened after months. They found Pia sitting two rows ahead of them.
Questions:
* Which of the three senior women hasn’t taken the vaccine yet?
* Who took Covishield?
* Meena is the youngest of the daughters: True or false? Juhi is the oldest of the daughters: True or false?
Answers
* Neela hasn’t taken the vaccine.
* Neera took Covishield.
* Both False. Clues 6 and 7 tell us that Meena is between 57 and 59. Juhi, being the daughter of a woman in her early 60s (who?), is clearly younger than that.
