Sparring for the shield: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

With the announcement that the Covid-19 vaccine will be given to people older than 60, three such whom I know are eligible: Neera, Neeta and Neela. One is in her 60s, one in her 70s, and one is over 80. So far, only two of them have got the vaccination. Given a few clues about them and their daughters, can you work out the answers to the questions that follow?

* Neela’s 20 closest friends gave her a 70th-birthday celebration.

* The daughter of the woman who got Covaxin is Juhi.

* Neeta and the woman in her 80s were both married in their early 20s.

* Neera got vaccinated on her daughter’s birthday.

* Pia hopes that coronavirus travel restrictions won’t continue for another two years, because she wants to take her mother to Vietnam for her 80th birthday.

* Meena is three years younger than Neeta.

* None of the daughters is eligible for vaccination.

* Neela and her whole family went to see a film when the theatres opened after months. They found Pia sitting two rows ahead of them.

Questions:

* Which of the three senior women hasn’t taken the vaccine yet?

* Who took Covishield?

* Meena is the youngest of the daughters: True or false? Juhi is the oldest of the daughters: True or false?

Scroll down for the answers.

Answers

* Neela hasn’t taken the vaccine.

* Neera took Covishield.

* Both False. Clues 6 and 7 tell us that Meena is between 57 and 59. Juhi, being the daughter of a woman in her early 60s (who?), is clearly younger than that.