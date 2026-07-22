Step inside Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan’s colourful Scandi-chic Mumbai home designed by Sussanne Khan

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's colourful abode in Mumbai is a beautiful marriage between pastel tones, tropical vibes, and minimalism that does not completely negate maximalistic aesthetics. In March 2022, the couple gave Architectural Digest India a home tour of their residence, which they posted on YouTube.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Step inside Abhay Deol's unique glass house in Goa with no windows, where the forest becomes the interior

A tranquil sanctuary full of warmth, light, and plenty of love, the couple's home, made with pastel walls and pretty accents, is more English country jewel box than Mumbai duplex. Let's take a look inside:

A Scandi-chic sanctuary

In the video, the couple describes their design philosophy as a blend of cosy comfort and refined luxury, highlighting specific areas like a versatile green vanity room and a dedicated sports-themed living space.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Their residence features personal touches, including family heirlooms, travel souvenirs, and a gallery wall filled with wedding memories. A tropical-inspired bar area and a minimalist master bedroom ultimately make the home a multifunctional sanctuary that balances modern Scandinavian aesthetics with sentimental, private nooks, such as their private library. This cosy, cut-off space dedicated to their book collection also offers a view of the sea. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their residence features personal touches, including family heirlooms, travel souvenirs, and a gallery wall filled with wedding memories. A tropical-inspired bar area and a minimalist master bedroom ultimately make the home a multifunctional sanctuary that balances modern Scandinavian aesthetics with sentimental, private nooks, such as their private library. This cosy, cut-off space dedicated to their book collection also offers a view of the sea. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The bedroom and dining area

The couple revealed that the house was designed in collaboration with Quirk Studio, with a welcoming, lounge-like atmosphere with touches of luxury. Whereas their master bedroom – a minimalistic and luxurious space – was designed by Sussanne Khan as a wedding gift.

The dining and bar area features unique elements, including a marble-top table with wood borders and a stone centre, mirroring the materials used in the rest of the house and the entrance flooring. Nearby, the bar area incorporates tropical prints on the walls to give the space a distinct character. A black rug, leather accents, and an emphasis on comfort create a space to relax and have fun.

An informal living room

Designed specifically for watching sports and movies, this space centres around a large television and a comfortable L-shaped sofa. It includes large pillows that can be thrown on the floor to create a warm, cosy environment for guests.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, a vanity room, which the couple calls ‘green room’, is a multifunctional personal space painted in a rich, royal green. It houses Anushka’s personal paintings and sentimental items, such as a vintage camera that belonged to Aditya’s grandfather. Additionally, a dedicated wall displays the couple's wedding photos and family portraits.

According to the couple, throughout the home, they aimed for a balance where they could feel comfortable enough to "put your feet out" while still enjoying a "hoity-toity" sense of luxury in specific areas.