Step inside Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin's lavish 6-bedroom Pinteresty Mumbai home with 2 walk-in closets, large balcony

In the latest episode of Farah Khan's YouTube show with her cook Dilip, the filmmaker visited actors Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin's home in Mumbai. The video gave a glimpse inside the couple's house, where they live together with their two adorable dogs. Inside Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin's Mumbai home.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's 6-bedroom lavish home

Aly and Jasmine's home in Mumbai is a 6-bedroom apartment, which the couple built by combining two flats together to create a lavish and homely space. Now, the couple has converted the place into 4 bedrooms, where they have two separate bedrooms, two more rooms dedicated to their walk-in closets, and two spare rooms.

While Jasmine's closet features her expensive bag collection, including a custom Dior bag, which, according to the actor, could probably buy her a flat if she sold it. “Haan, yeh bech ke ek ghar le sakte hain, ek acha flat aasakta hai (we can buy a house by selling these bags),” the actor said. Meanwhile, Aly's closet holds his treasured jacket, vintage shirt, baseball caps, and a collection of shoes.

A Pinteresty space

Apart from their massive walk-in closets, the couple's home is a literal Pinterest board featuring modern pastel wallpapers, a cosy coffee corner, salmon pink and wood furniture, pastel accents around the home, cute paintings hanging on the wall, and modern chandeliers lighting up the space.

Apart from the Pinteresty aesthetic, large French windows opening into a balcony, high ceilings, vibrant coffee tables and centrepieces, and tiny plants liven up the space.

About Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Aly and Jasmin have been dating for the past few years. Jasmine Bhasin is popularly known for her shows Dil Se Dil Tak and Naagin 4. Apart from her television shows, Jasmine is also known for featuring in Punjabi films. She was last seen in Karan Johar's reality game show The Traitors.

Meanwhile, Aly is known for starring in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and featuring in reality TV shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Nach Baliye 9.