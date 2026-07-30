Step inside Elvish Yadav's Gurgaon bungalow featuring a dreamy staircase, luxe interiors and lavish details

Elvish Yadav, an Indian YouTuber, singer, and television personality, gave a house tour to Nayandeep Rakshit on June 30th, 2026. Known for his comedy skits, vlogs, and social commentary, Elvish’s residence in Gurgaon is no less than a dream Bungalow. Let’s take a closer look at his home.

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Inside Elvish’s bungalow

Elvish’s house speaks a contemporary architectural language, where sharp geometric forms and layered balconies create a striking visual identity. The façade is framed with oversized charcoal-grey structural elements that give the building a bold and sculptural appearance. The house features expansive glass railings, deep overhangs, and recessed lighting, which add a sense of sophistication, making the exterior feel more like a luxury boutique residence.

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Into the living and dining room

{{^usCountry}} Stepping inside, the interiors reflect a seamless blend of modern luxury and understated elegance. The formal living room is anchored by plush L-shaped sectional sofas in shades of grey, paired with sculptural blue accent chairs that introduce depth and character. The dining area embraces a timeless aesthetic with a marble-top dining table surrounded by upholstered chairs in soft ivory tones. The staircase itself becomes an architectural statement, featuring elegant wrought-iron balustrades with intricate detailing, polished wooden handrails, and marble treads. Into the bedrooms {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stepping inside, the interiors reflect a seamless blend of modern luxury and understated elegance. The formal living room is anchored by plush L-shaped sectional sofas in shades of grey, paired with sculptural blue accent chairs that introduce depth and character. The dining area embraces a timeless aesthetic with a marble-top dining table surrounded by upholstered chairs in soft ivory tones. The staircase itself becomes an architectural statement, featuring elegant wrought-iron balustrades with intricate detailing, polished wooden handrails, and marble treads. Into the bedrooms {{/usCountry}}

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The bedrooms continue the minimalist luxury theme with upholstered beds, padded feature walls, and a restrained colour palette of cream, beige, and soft greys. The parents’ bedroom showcases a dramatic floor-to-ceiling upholstered headboard accented with slim brass trims and warm ambient lighting, creating a boutique hotel-like ambience.

Outdoor lounge area

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One of the most appealing features is the upper-level lounge or terrace seating area, where woven outdoor furniture is arranged against expansive floor-to-ceiling glazing. The panoramic views, abundant daylight, and relaxed seating create a tranquil retreat within the home. This space effortlessly blurs the line between indoors and outdoors, offering an ideal setting for morning coffee, evening conversations, or quiet moments while overlooking the city skyline.

Who is Elvish Yadav?

Born on September 14, 1997, Elvish Yadav is an Indian YouTuber, singer, and television personality. He gained recognition on YouTube through his comedy skits, vlogs, and social commentary. Elvish became the first wild card contestant to lift the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy in 2023. He also appeared in reality shows such as MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross as a gang leader and Colours TV's Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment in 2025.

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