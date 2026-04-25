Step inside Gautam Gambhir’s beautifully curated ivory-toned New Delhi home that gives him ‘space to think and breathe’

Gautam Gambhir, who is currently the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, lives in a beautiful home in New Delhi with his wife, Natasha Gambhir, and two children. In Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 9, he opens the doors to their stunning home, offering a glimpse into a space that beautifully blends family warmth with timeless elegance, from playful, cosy corners to refined, statement interiors. (Also read: Step inside Jackie Shroff’s stunning sea-facing Bandra home featuring MF Husain art, jacuzzi and dreamy balcony views )

Inside Gautam Gambhir's tranquil New Delhi home

Gautam Gambhir opens doors to elegant family home in New Delhi.(Instagram/@beautifulhomes.india)

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Step inside, and you’re immediately enveloped in a soothing palette of ivory, linen, and cream, layered beautifully to shift with the light as the day unfolds. The aesthetic is understated yet warm, with rich wooden accents and carefully curated art adding depth and personality without overwhelming the senses.

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{{^usCountry}} At the heart of the home is a sense of stillness. “I have always loved the calm of white. After long days, all the noise and rush, coming home resets something in me,” shares Gautam. He adds, “The white walls give you space to think, to breathe, and just to be.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the heart of the home is a sense of stillness. “I have always loved the calm of white. After long days, all the noise and rush, coming home resets something in me,” shares Gautam. He adds, “The white walls give you space to think, to breathe, and just to be.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The walls, finished in “Lankan Jasmine”, play a key role in creating a tranquil atmosphere. The lime-based paint softly absorbs sunlight rather than reflecting it, lending the space a gentle, diffused glow that enhances its peaceful vibe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The walls, finished in “Lankan Jasmine”, play a key role in creating a tranquil atmosphere. The lime-based paint softly absorbs sunlight rather than reflecting it, lending the space a gentle, diffused glow that enhances its peaceful vibe. {{/usCountry}}

The living space blends calm neutrals with a cosy library corner. (Instagram/@beautifulhomes.india)

{{^usCountry}} From playful kids’ corners to luxe dining setup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From playful kids’ corners to luxe dining setup {{/usCountry}}

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In the kids’ room, the vibe instantly shifts to playful and personal. Soft pastels, cosy textures and thoughtfully chosen elements create a cheerful yet calming environment. From the plush bean bag and colourful play mats to miniature furniture and toys neatly tucked into corners, the room feels both functional and full of character.

The kids’ room feels playful yet soothing, with pastel tones, comfy textures and smartly designed corners. (Instagram@beautifulhomes.india)

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Move further in, and the dining area tells a completely different story, one of refined luxury and timeless sophistication. Anchored by a rich wooden table, the space is elevated with intricately detailed tableware, polished silver accents, and a grand chandelier that casts a warm, inviting glow.

The upholstered chairs, neutral drapes, and classic cabinetry come together to create a setting that feels both intimate and opulent, perfect for gatherings that are as much about conversation as they are about food.

About Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, born on October 14, 1981, is a former international cricketer, ex-politician, and philanthropist who currently serves as the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team. He represented India across all formats between 2003 and 2016 and later entered politics, serving as a Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2024, representing East Delhi for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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