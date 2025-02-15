Step inside Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's Mumbai home with cutest kids room and 'calm' living room. Watch

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's Mumbai house is filled with decor ideas and will especially inspire you to craft a beautiful and functional space for your kids. In a video with Mashable India, Mahhi gave a tour of her home and spoke about how each room reflects her family's personality and interests. Also read | Step inside Aditi Bhatia’s spacious Mumbai home with timeless elegance that feels as glamorous as the actor: Pics Mahhi Vij has given a tour of her home. (YouTube/ Mashable India)

Neutral colours create a serene atmosphere

Wallpaper is a quick, hassle-free way to breathe life into a room and that is just what Mahhi has done with her 'calm' living room. The sky blue wallpaper brings a soft touch of flora and fauna to the room, and its tones are accentuated by accessories like vases, as well as the centre table and side tables.

Both living and dining rooms are drenched in neutral colours like white, black and grey — and that includes the minimalist dining table with a glass top. A striped canopy in the balcony lends an air of whimsy to the space. Mahhi spoke about they wanted to create a 'calm' and peaceful home that promotes relaxation and serenity, and therefore, stuck to a simple colour theme as well as furniture and furnishings.

Kids bedroom is a fairytale come to life

Jay and Mahhi share three children and in the kids' room, the couple has curated all of the children’s favourite things together. The heart of this home, literally and metaphorically, is the kids' bedroom: and thanks to practical considerations such as choosing the right furniture, storage for toys, and plenty of room to play, the couple has created a unique space for the little ones.

A soft pink and blue colour palette allows colourful toys and collectibles to pop up in the space. While the ceiling has starry lights, the walls are painted with swathes of playful accents – think cars, upside down homes, helicopters and much more. The sleeping areas extend into a spacious playroom and study. The cosy built-in seating and floor-to-ceiling shelving demarcate the space and offer ample storage.