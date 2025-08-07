Step inside Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Goa villa that blends rustic charm with modern luxury: Per night price starts from...

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's lavish Goa mansion, Villa Eterna, is a stunning blend of traditional Portuguese architecture and modern luxury. The actors' massive 5-bedroom villa-for-rent in Mapusa offers breathtaking views of the surrounding lush greenery and easy access to stunning beaches and local attractions of north Goa. Also read | Step inside Yuvraj Singh's Goa bungalow perched up on a picturesque hill with the most stunning view, serene vibe: Pics Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who are parents to Yug and Nysa, own a stunning mansion in Goa called Villa Eterna. (Instagram/ Kajol and Amastaysandtrails.com)

What's the per-night price for booking the villa?

The greenery and peaceful atmosphere make this celebrity villa an ideal retreat from city life, and fans can experience luxury living by renting it on their next trip to Goa. As per Amastaysandtrails.com, Taj Holiday Village Resort and Spa, Goa, manages the high-end holiday rental. You can book the entire villa, and prices start from ₹79,650 per night, 'with taxes and fees', per the website.

Spacious living areas and elegant rooms

The villa boasts a beautiful private pool connected to a charming gazebo, perfect for relaxation and entertainment. The open-plan living area seamlessly flows into the dining room, creating an ideal space for socialising and bonding.

Each bedroom is designed to provide a peaceful retreat, with the master bedroom opening to a private garden. All the rooms at Villa Eterna are spacious, featuring high ceilings and large windows that let in natural light. The villa also comes with five en suite bathrooms and is perfect for 12 guests.

Top-tier amenities

Moreover, the villa's beautifully landscaped gardens create a serene oasis, perfect for unwinding and relaxation. Villa Eterna is equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a comfortable and luxurious stay.

Think swimming pool, jacuzzi, state-of-the-art entertainment systems, walk-in showers, yoga deck, outdoor dining, fully equipped kitchen, a cosy lounge area, barbecue and even a dedicated event space if you are celebrating a special occasion.