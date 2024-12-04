Step inside Kylie Jenner's luxurious home with a massive Christmas tree, stunning decor as she decks it for festivities

Kylie Jenner is all set to kick off Christmas celebrations. The season's festive joy has entered the Kylie Cosmetics founder's home as she decked it up with stunning themed decor with the help of her daughter Stormi. She took to Instagram to share a video that gave a glimpse inside her home. “Favourite time of year. 🎄 thank you to my Christmas angels @jeffleatham & team,” Kylie captioned the post. Kylie Jenner decks up her home for Christmas.

A massive Christmas tree, mini Christmas trees and twinkling baubles

To get ready for Christmas, Kylie, her kids, and her decor team decided to deck up her mansion with a massive Christmas tree that acted as the centrepiece inside her home. The 27-year-old also chose mini Christmas trees to decorate the corners of her home. She and her kids decorated the trees with mini baubles, Christmas lights, personalised ornaments, and ceramic and carved wood models. In the clip, Stormi can be seen putting up a rainbow ornament and then posing in front of the tree.

See the video here.

A look inside Kylie Jenner's Christmas decor.

Apart from the Christmas trees, Kylie decorated the surfaces inside her home with wreaths and yellow twinkling lights. Additionally, twinkling lights, massive wreaths, and giant Nutcracker sculptures decorated the facade of her house. Kylie also decked the trees, plants, and pots around her mansion with the Christmas lights, adding a festive aura to her home.

Kylie Jenner decorated her home with a massive Christmas tree and mini Christmas trees.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved Kylie's Christmas decor and flooded the comments section with compliments. Some even gushed over how her daughter Stormi has grown so much. One comment read, “Stormi is so grown up.” Another read, “Stormi's hair, so obsessed.” A fan wrote, “Beautiful.” Another commented, “Obsessed with this.” A user called Kylie ‘Christmas Mommy’ and another wrote, “The best decor.”

About Kylie Jenner

A member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kylie Jenner is a reality TV star and cosmetics entrepreneur. She also has a fashion brand called Khy. The 27-year-old has two children with rapper Travis Scott. Their names are Stormi Webster, who is six years old, and Aire Webster, who is two years old.