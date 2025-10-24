Step inside Malavika Mohanan's home: A little piece of South India in Mumbai with Kerala-style temple, Tanjore painting

Malavika Mohanan's Mumbai home is a refreshing contrast to the sleek and modern celebrity apartments of Bandra and Juhu. In an October 24, 2025 interview with Architectural Digest India (AD), the actor gave a tour of her beautiful and vibrant Mumbai abode. Also read | Step inside Hrithik Roshan’s sea-facing Mumbai home with a vending machine and monkey bars in living room Malavika Mohanan's Mumbai home is a vibrant blend of culture and style. (Pics courtesy: Architectural Digest India)

The bold red floor to culturally-rich decor

Stepping inside, you're immediately struck by the bold red floor, cleverly designed to mimic Athangudi tiles, a south Indian classic. “This is one of my favourite features of the home. I think it's a very interesting colour to have on the floor and it's very interesting to have the signature piece of your living room be the tiles,” Malavika Mohanan told AD.

Her home is a treasure trove of cultural nods, from a stunning Tanjore painting sourced by Malavika and her mom, to a charming Malabar-inspired temple tucked away in the living room corner. Another remarkable feature is the intricately carved brass vilakku lamp, a family heirloom that's been shining bright for 15 years.

Living room's cosy nook is a bibliophile's paradise

The hallway leading to the bedrooms is a personal gallery, showcasing cherished family moments and milestone memories. The walk-in wardrobe is a treasure trove of style and culture, boasting a bespoke vanity and a stunning brass lamp sourced from Morocco's hidden gems.

The living room's cosy nook is a bibliophile's paradise, featuring a majestic wooden and glass bookshelf adorned with a globe and whimsical animal figurines, reflecting the family's passion for literature and art.

Lush balconies offer serene escape from bustling city

And then, there are the balconies – lush, green oases in the midst of the bustling city. Malavika's favourite ritual? Curling up with a book and coffee on her balcony, soaking up the serenity.

She said, “I love starting my morning by looking at a lot of greenery, and we have a lot of that in my house... our garden has also been curated through the course of all our travels. My parents take the effort of bringing the plants in and taking care of them. I don't have a green thumb, if it was me living alone, I don't think any of the plants would be alive... I love reading when having my coffee, so I go into a corner of my balcony, and sit down with my book. Those 20 minutes are one of the favourite parts of my day.”