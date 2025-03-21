Step inside Karishma Tanna’s spacious Bandra home with the most luxe interiors and terrace with views of Mumbai skyline

Actor Karishma Tanna's duplex house with husband Varun Bangera features sleek, modern designs and ample space for entertaining and relaxation. In a March 19 episode of Curly Tale's Tere Gully Mein, the actor gave a tour of her apartment, which has elegant white, beige, brown and grey interiors. Also read | Step inside Audrey Hepburn's Swiss villa that looks plucked out of a fairytale: It is on the market for $20.8 million Shades of white, cream, beige, and pale gray can create a calming atmosphere in Karishma Tanna's home. (Instagram/ Karishma Tanna)

Elegant, sophisticated interiors

Karishma Tanna's abode is like a stunning urban retreat and offers plenty of decor ideas that can inspire you to enhance your own home. The first thing you notice about the actor's duplex is the high ceilings, which create a sense of openness and give the living spaces an airy feeling. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors also bring in natural light and expand the view.

Sticking to a palette of whites, greys, and creams created a cohesive and sophisticated look. The actor's common spaces incorporate subtle patterns to add visual interest and to add more depth, textured elements like throw blankets, rugs, and pillows in neutral tones, are used.

Family portraits add a personal touches

Another highlight is a gallery wall featuring a mix of frame styles and sizes to showcase cherished family moments. By incorporating items like vases, customised wall art and showcasing treasured family heirlooms, such as antique furniture or vintage accessories, you too can add a unique touch to your home.

Spacious terrace with city views

Karishma created cosy seating areas with plush outdoor furniture and textured throw blankets in her massive terrace overlooking busy Bandra streets. She added some greenery, like potted plants, to bring in a natural touch and installed interesting lights to create a warm ambience for evening gatherings.

When she is not doing yoga or meditating, the actor uses her balcony to take in the city views and 'chill at home'. By focusing on light woods, natural textures, and a neutral colour palette, Karishma has created a home that has a sophisticated, high-end feel.