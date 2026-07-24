Step inside musician Amaal Malik's elegant abode in Mumbai, showcasing the best of warm contemporary living

Amaal Malik, Indian music director, composer, and singer, gave a house tour to Mashable India on July 14, 2026. Making his debut as a film composer with Jai Ho, Amaal Malik rose to fame with his song Sooraj Dooba Hain. Let’s take a closer look at his home.

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Inside Amaal Malik’s home in Mumbai

Amaal home embraces a warm contemporary aesthetic with subtle luxury, where rich wooden textures, creamy neutrals, and ambient lighting create a welcoming atmosphere. The interiors feel more personalised than staged.

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Inside the living room

{{^usCountry}} The living room’s wall draws attention to the oversized wall-mounted television, while the continuous wooden panelling lends depth and warmth to the room. The seating arrangement prioritises comfort and conversation. A generously sized cream or off-white fabric sofa occupies the centre of the room, softened with textured cushions featuring geometric stripes and neutral woven fabrics. An additional lounge chair positioned near the large window creates a secondary reading corner while maintaining an open flow. Decorative trays, glasses, and everyday essentials are arranged neatly on the coffee table. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The living room’s wall draws attention to the oversized wall-mounted television, while the continuous wooden panelling lends depth and warmth to the room. The seating arrangement prioritises comfort and conversation. A generously sized cream or off-white fabric sofa occupies the centre of the room, softened with textured cushions featuring geometric stripes and neutral woven fabrics. An additional lounge chair positioned near the large window creates a secondary reading corner while maintaining an open flow. Decorative trays, glasses, and everyday essentials are arranged neatly on the coffee table. {{/usCountry}}

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The living room also delights with a beautiful piano placed in the corner that seamlessly flows into the balcony. The adjoining balcony extends the living experience outdoors and functions as a serene urban garden. Tall palms, leafy tropical species, and lush green foliage line the perimeter, transforming the compact balcony into a refreshing green sanctuary amid the city. Simple black wicker chairs are arranged for relaxed seating, suggesting a quiet space for morning tea, reading, or evening conversations.

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Into the kitchen

The kitchen follows a modern urban layout with dark cabinetry contrasted against light countertops and backsplash surfaces. Pendant lights with industrial-inspired glass shades hang above the breakfast counter, creating intimate pools of warm light. High bar stools transform the counter into an informal dining and entertaining space, ideal for casual meals or conversations while cooking.

Who is Amaal Malik?

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Amaal Malik is an Indian music director, composer, and singer who works primarily in Hindi cinema. His early singles include 'Chal Waha Jaate Hain', 'Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main,' and 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', which gave him fame and recognition. Malik’s career spans more than a decade, and he composed music for several movies and received awards and accolades, including six Mirchi Music Awards, four International Indian Film Academy Awards and two Filmfare Awards for Best Music Direction. Amaal Malik has also done popular reality show Bigg Boss 19 and made to the fourth runner up.