Veteran Malayalam music director S P Venkatesh dies at 70 due to heart attack; Chief Minister, film industry mourns

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan also paid rich tributes, calling Venkatesh a composer who ushered in a golden era of hit songs. He said the musician won the hearts of Keralites with his timeless melodies and left an indelible mark on the industry. Referring to the Mohanlal-starrer Rajavinte Makan, Satheesan said the film not only propelled the actor to superstardom but also firmly established Venkatesh as a composer of exceptional stature. He added that Venkatesh carried forward the musical legacy of greats such as Salil Chowdhury and Shyam.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described his death as an irreparable loss to Kerala’s cultural landscape. According to a PTI report, Vijayan hailed Venkatesh as one of the most significant figures in Malayalam film music, noting that his evergreen compositions continue to resonate deeply with generations of listeners. The chief minister added that Venkatesh’s melodies were integral to Malayalam cinema during the 1980s and 1990s, and that his innovative background scores remain influential to this day.

The Kerala film and music fraternity, joined by political leaders from across the spectrum, came together with thousands of fans on Tuesday to mourn the death of celebrated music director S P Venkatesh. The 70-year-old composer passed away in Chennai due to heart attack, leaving behind an enduring musical legacy that shaped Malayalam cinema for decades.

Several prominent artists from the film industry also expressed their grief. Singer Sujatha Mohan termed his passing a major loss to the world of music, saying his compositions would remain immortal. Director Jayaraj, who collaborated with Venkatesh on multiple films, said the composer’s iconic music in films such as Johnny Walker, Paithrukam, Sopanam, and Highway would never fade from memory.

Popular playback singer M G Sreekumar, who rendered several of Venkatesh’s compositions, recalled their long association with emotion. He said it was one of the greatest blessings of his life to have sung so many of the composer’s songs, adding that Venkatesh’s music would continue to be sung by Keralites for generations to come.