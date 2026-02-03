'Sooraj Dooba Hain earned ₹70 crore, I got ₹ 1 cr': Amaal Mallik reveals South composers get 5 times more than Bollywood

Music composer Amaal Mallik recently opened up about the problems plaguing the Hindi film music industry. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the singer revealed how he has been dropped from films for speaking up and drew comparisons between the earnings of Hindi and South Indian music composers. Amaal Mallik talks about how he has been dropped from 45 films for speaking up.

Amaal Mallik on how South composers earn 5 times more than Hindi music composers Amaal spoke about the lack of equal rights in the Hindi film music industry and revealed that he has only been able to buy a car for himself in 16 years. He further explained the disparity in earnings between Hindi and South Indian composers and, citing Sooraj Dooba Hain as an example, said, “It earned ₹60–70 crore for the label, and I got nothing except publishing rights, which are negligible — not even close to ₹1 crore. There are composers in the South earning ₹10–15 crore while retaining their rights. In Hindi cinema, composers get ₹2–3 crore and give everything up. Money enables people with good intentions. If I want to help others, I need that financial freedom.”

The composer and singer also spoke about the fight for credit in the Bollywood music industry and revealed that he was the first composer to insist on being credited in 2004. He said, “Today, you see composer credits everywhere, but I was the first to insist on this back in 2004. There were times when I would start work on a film in the morning and be fighting a court case by evening. In the last five years, I was dropped from 40–45 films.”