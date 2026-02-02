Amaal Mallik says his family background worked against him: 'People removed me the moment they knew I was a Mallik'

Music composer Amaal Mallik recently appeared on Bigg Boss 19, where he frequently grabbed headlines for opening up about his journey and family. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Amaal recalled how people used to fire him as soon as they found out his surname. Amaal Mallik talks about his struggles in music industry.

Amaal Mallik recalls how he used get fired due to his family name Amaal spoke about struggling in the industry for 10 years despite having a family background in music. He revealed that he struggled from the age of 15 to 25. He said, “15 saal ki umar mein I was out on the road, doing my work ki assistant ban saku yaa even a runner ban saku. I used to take hard disks for post-production of films or anything that made me a little money, also because that was something I needed to do as a son. (At the age of 15, I was out on the road, doing my work as an assistant or even a runner. I used to take hard disks for post production of films or anything that made me a little money, also because that was something I needed to do as a son).”

He further recalled how people used to fire him the moment they found out about his family background and said, “Kahin mere ko job milta tha as an assistant, the minute they knew Mallik surname hai, they used to remove me from the job ki arre, he is from this family, and he might sell out our music, whatever aisa ek notion tha. So it really worked against me and my brother (Armaan Mallik). It's not like ki naam tha to everything we got on the platter (Wherever I got a job as an assistant, the moment they found out that my surname was Mallik, they would remove me from the job, like, ‘Oh, he’s from that family, he might sell out our music,’ or whatever. There was this kind of notion. So it actually worked against me and my brother. It’s not like just because we had the name, everything was served to us on a platter).”

About Amaal Mallik Amaal made his debut as a music composer with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho and gained recognition with Sooraj Dooba Hain. He went on to compose songs for films such as Ek Paheli Leela, Hero, Calendar Girls, Hate Story 3, Airlift, Baaghi, Kapoor & Sons, Azhar and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, among others.

He recently participated in Bigg Boss 19, where he faced criticism for his behaviour in the house, with many calling him a “bully”. However, with strong support from his fans, he reached the finale but was evicted in fifth place.